BioLife Solutions to Join Russell 3000® Index

BOTHELL, Wash., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), the leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of proprietary biopreservation media and automated cell thawing devices for cell and gene therapies, today announced that it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2019 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on July 1, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 7.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the largest US stocks as of May 10, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Mike Rice, BioLife CEO, remarked, "We have built a valuable and growing cell and gene therapy tools company. Inclusion in the Russell 3000 is another milestone in our mission to create value for our shareholders. We believe our inclusion on this esteemed list of public companies can further increase exposure to investors."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy biopreservation tools. Our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media are highly valued in the regenerative medicine, biobanking and drug discovery markets. These biopreservation media products are serum-free and protein-free, fully defined, and are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death. Our recently acquired ThawStar® family of automated cell thawing devices reduce therapeutic and economic risk for cell and gene therapy developers by reducing the potential of administering a non-viable dose. For more information please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the company's anticipated business and operations, the potential utility of and market for our products and services, potential revenue growth and market expansion, commercial manufacturing of our customers' products, projected financial results, cash flow and liquidity, including the continuing to achieve GAAP operating profit, net income and EBITDA for the full-year of 2019, the expected financial performance of the company following the completion of the acquisition of Astero, the expected synergies between the company and Astero, the company's ability to realize all or any of the anticipated benefits associated with the acquisition, the company's ability to implement its business strategy and anticipated business and operations. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including among other things, uncertainty regarding market adoption of our products (including those products acquired from the acquisition of Astero); uncertainty regarding third party market projections; market volatility; competition; litigation; the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions to the acquisition of Astero; the risk that the acquisition may not be completed on the terms or in the time frame expected by the company; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the acquisition of Astero; the ability of the company to implement its business strategy and those other factors described in our risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.

Media & Investor Relations

Roderick de Greef

Chief Financial Officer

(425) 402-1400

rdegreef@biolifesolutions.com

SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.

