BioLife Solutions to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on May 10, 2018

BOTHELL, Wash., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), the leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of proprietary clinical grade hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media ("BioLife" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company's first quarter 2018 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, May 10, 2018, and that the Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT that afternoon. Management will provide an overview of the Company's financial results and a general business update.

To access the webcast, log on to the Investor Relations page of the BioLife Solutions website at www.biolifesolutions.com. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (844) 825-0512 (U.S. & Canada) or (315) 625-6880 (International) with the following Conference ID: 9385014. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on www.biolifesolutions.com for 90 days.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is the leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of proprietary clinical grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media for cells and tissues. Our proprietary HypoThermosol® and CryoStor® platform of biopreservation media products are highly valued in the regenerative medicine, biobanking and drug discovery markets. These are serum-free, protein-free, fully defined, and formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death. Our enabling, embeddable technologies provide commercial companies and clinical researchers significant improvement in shelf life and post-preservation viability and function of cells, tissues, and organs.

