Biologic therapeutics market size to increase by USD 286.12 billion from 2022 to 2027: Introduction of biosimilars to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biologic therapeutics market size is forecasted to increase by USD 286.12 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 11.34%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the introduction of biosimilars, increasing incidence of chronic diseases and immunological disorders, and patent expiry of major biologics. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for the historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biologic Therapeutics Market

Vendor analysis: Vendor offerings -

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Apogenix AG, AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Biocon Ltd., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., GangaGen Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Precision Biologics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sanofi SA, and Tubulis GmbH. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Amgen Inc. - The company offers Aimovig prescription medicine, which is used for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults.

The company offers Aimovig prescription medicine, which is used for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults. AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers biotherapeutics oligonucleotide drugs, which are used for the treatment of respiratory disorders such as asthma.

The company offers biotherapeutics oligonucleotide drugs, which are used for the treatment of respiratory disorders such as asthma. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - The company offers biotherapeutics mirtazapine drug, which is designed for the treatment of depressive illnesses in adults.

The company offers biotherapeutics mirtazapine drug, which is designed for the treatment of depressive illnesses in adults. Baxter International Inc. - The company offers cytotoxic chemotherapy drug, which is used to destroy cancer cells in the human body.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the sample

Market segmentation:

Application

Cancer



Infectious diseases



Autoimmune diseases



Others

Product

Antibody therapeutics



Vaccines



Cell therapy



Gene therapy



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

Market dynamics:

Introduction of biosimilars

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and immunological disorders

Patent expiry of major biologics

A biosimilar refers to a biological product that closely resembles an already approved biopharmaceutical without clinically meaningful differences in safety, purity, and efficacy. Biosimilars are developed using different cell lines, manufacturing processes, or formulations. However, they have the same mechanism of action as the original biologic. Biosimilars can help reduce medical costs. They can also help replace off-patent biologics. Therefore, the availability of biosimilars will fuel the growth of the global biologic therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Major trends:

Strong R&D pipeline

Targeted therapeutic mechanism of biologics

Increasing investment in developing biologics

Manufacturers are investing in R&D of biologics to effectively treat severe infections, malignancies, immune disorders, and hormonal disorders. For example, in the EU and the US, 153 monoclonal antibodies have been approved or are under investigation for various indications. Vendors such as AbbVie and Amgen are investigating biologics, and many research institutes are focusing on the development of new biologics. In addition, biologics have fewer side effects when compared to chemical agents. They can target specific areas of the body. These factors will support the growth of the global biologic therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Key challenges:

High cost of biologics

Issues related to entry of new biologics

Reimbursement challenges of new biologics

Biologics can be used to treat many types of malignancies, hormonal imbalances, and autoimmune diseases. However, they are unaffordable for a large number of patients due to high cost. The total manufacturing cost, which includes the cost associated with clinical trials, contributes to the high cost of these products. Animal immunization and other procedures related to antibody and vaccine production further increase the product cost. Therefore, due to the high price of biologic therapies, many patients are unable to access treatment. This, in turn, will impede the global biologic therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about market dynamics, buy the report.

What are the key data covered in this biologic therapeutics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the biologic therapeutics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the biologic therapeutics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the biologic therapeutics market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of biologic therapeutics market vendors

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The biologics CDMO market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.97% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 13.26 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (mammalian and microbial), product type (biologics and biosimilars), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW)).

The cancer biologics market size is expected to increase by USD 34.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.91%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, cell and gene therapy, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Biologic Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 286.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 57% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Apogenix AG, AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Biocon Ltd., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., GangaGen Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Precision Biologics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sanofi SA, and Tubulis GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio health care market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global biologic therapeutics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global biologic therapeutics market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Cancer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Cancer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cancer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Cancer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cancer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Infectious diseases - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Infectious diseases - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Autoimmune diseases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Autoimmune diseases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Autoimmune diseases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Autoimmune diseases - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Autoimmune diseases - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Antibody therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Antibody therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Antibody therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Antibody therapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Antibody therapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Vaccines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Vaccines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Vaccines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Vaccines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Vaccines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Cell therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Cell therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Cell therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Cell therapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Cell therapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Gene therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Gene therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Gene therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Gene therapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Gene therapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 78: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 79: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 81: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 127: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: AbbVie Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 131: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 134: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 135: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 137: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

12.6 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 141: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Baxter International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Biocon Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Biocon Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Biocon Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Biocon Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Biocon Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 153: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

12.11 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 156: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 157: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 158: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 159: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

12.12 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 161: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Novartis AG

Exhibit 166: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 167: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Novartis AG - Segment focus

12.14 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 170: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 173: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Precision Biologics Inc.

Exhibit 174: Precision Biologics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Precision Biologics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Precision Biologics Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 177: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 180: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 182: Sanofi SA - Overview



Exhibit 183: Sanofi SA - Business segments



Exhibit 184: Sanofi SA - Key news



Exhibit 185: Sanofi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 186: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 187: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 188: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 189: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 190: Research methodology



Exhibit 191: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 192: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 193: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio