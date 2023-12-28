Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services Market Report 2023-2033 - Single Use Technology will Become Essential Over the Next Decade

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services Market Report 2023-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World revenue for the Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services Market is set to surpass US$8 billion in 2023, with strong revenue growth through to 2033.

Dynamic Role of APIs in Combatting Various Diseases



APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) play a crucial role in various medical treatments, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, infectious diseases, pain relief, and respiratory conditions. They significantly aid in the development of medications targeting bacterial and viral infections, contributing to advancements in therapeutic solutions.



Infectious diseases, a leading cause of global mortality, profoundly impact public health and economic progress. The emergence of drug-resistant strains in diseases like malaria and tuberculosis, along with insecticide-resistant organisms, has led to the necessity for more intricate medical interventions. These complexities have enduring financial and health implications for patients.



Given the adverse effects of these illnesses on worldwide health, the escalating resistance to antimicrobials, and the diminishing availability of effective antibiotics, innovative businesses are compelled to focus on discovering and producing new therapeutic medications to address these challenges.



Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations



Partnerships and collaborations within the pharmaceutical industry offer CMOs producing biological drug APIs substantial growth prospects. Creating strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, universities, and research centres can encourage resource sharing, knowledge sharing, and innovation.



CMOs can help partners accelerate their drug development timelines by bringing their process development, optimisation, and scale-up expertise to early-stage collaborations. In addition, access to proprietary platforms, cutting-edge technologies, and intellectual property is made possible through strategic partnerships, which improve the CMO's capabilities and broaden its range of services.



Additionally, by forming consortia or alliances with several pharmaceutical companies, CMOs can broaden their clientele, become less reliant on a single partner, and build a network for collaborative research and development. In the field of biological drug manufacturing, collaborative approaches enable the sharing of resources, knowledge, and risk in a way that benefits both parties and promotes innovation and expansion.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Biological Patent Expirations to Fuel Market Growth

Outsourcing as a Driver for Market Growth

Growing Investments in Orphan Drugs

Single Use Technology will Become Essential Over the Next Decade

Market Restraining Factors

Manufacturing APIs for Biologics to Restrain Market Growth

Pricing Pressure to Impede Market Growth

Regulatory Scenarios to Restrain Market Growth

Excessive Production is Projected to Impede Market Growth

API Production is a Challenging Task

Market Opportunities

Advancements in Bioprocessing Techniques

Customisation and Flexibility in Manufacturing

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations

Emerging Economies to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities



Segments Covered in the Report

Manufacturing Type

Outsourced

In-house

Application

Vaccines

mABs

Insulin Analogues

Interferon Therapies

Human Growth Hormones

Others

Expression Platform

Mammalian Cell Cultures

Microbial Fermentations

Others

Leading companies profiled in the report

AbbVie Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Catalent, Inc.

Cytovance Biologics

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Lonza

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Samsung Biologics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



