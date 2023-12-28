Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services Market Report 2023-2033 - Single Use Technology will Become Essential Over the Next Decade

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services Market Report 2023-2033" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World revenue for the Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services Market is set to surpass US$8 billion in 2023, with strong revenue growth through to 2033. 

Dynamic Role of APIs in Combatting Various Diseases

APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) play a crucial role in various medical treatments, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, infectious diseases, pain relief, and respiratory conditions. They significantly aid in the development of medications targeting bacterial and viral infections, contributing to advancements in therapeutic solutions.

Infectious diseases, a leading cause of global mortality, profoundly impact public health and economic progress. The emergence of drug-resistant strains in diseases like malaria and tuberculosis, along with insecticide-resistant organisms, has led to the necessity for more intricate medical interventions. These complexities have enduring financial and health implications for patients.

Given the adverse effects of these illnesses on worldwide health, the escalating resistance to antimicrobials, and the diminishing availability of effective antibiotics, innovative businesses are compelled to focus on discovering and producing new therapeutic medications to address these challenges.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations

Partnerships and collaborations within the pharmaceutical industry offer CMOs producing biological drug APIs substantial growth prospects. Creating strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, universities, and research centres can encourage resource sharing, knowledge sharing, and innovation.

CMOs can help partners accelerate their drug development timelines by bringing their process development, optimisation, and scale-up expertise to early-stage collaborations. In addition, access to proprietary platforms, cutting-edge technologies, and intellectual property is made possible through strategic partnerships, which improve the CMO's capabilities and broaden its range of services.

Additionally, by forming consortia or alliances with several pharmaceutical companies, CMOs can broaden their clientele, become less reliant on a single partner, and build a network for collaborative research and development. In the field of biological drug manufacturing, collaborative approaches enable the sharing of resources, knowledge, and risk in a way that benefits both parties and promotes innovation and expansion.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

  • Biological Patent Expirations to Fuel Market Growth
  • Outsourcing as a Driver for Market Growth
  • Growing Investments in Orphan Drugs
  • Single Use Technology will Become Essential Over the Next Decade

Market Restraining Factors

  • Manufacturing APIs for Biologics to Restrain Market Growth
  • Pricing Pressure to Impede Market Growth
  • Regulatory Scenarios to Restrain Market Growth
  • Excessive Production is Projected to Impede Market Growth
  • API Production is a Challenging Task

Market Opportunities

  • Advancements in Bioprocessing Techniques
  • Customisation and Flexibility in Manufacturing
  • Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations
  • Emerging Economies to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities


Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

  • In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, this new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
  • You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
  • Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, and restraints), Porter's Five Forces Analysis, PEST Analysis and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report

Manufacturing Type

  • Outsourced
  • In-house

Application

  • Vaccines
  • mABs
  • Insulin Analogues
  • Interferon Therapies
  • Human Growth Hormones
  • Others

Expression Platform

  • Mammalian Cell Cultures
  • Microbial Fermentations
  • Others

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 22 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Leading companies profiled in the report

  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
  • Catalent, Inc.
  • Cytovance Biologics
  • FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
  • Lonza
  • Piramal Pharma Solutions
  • Samsung Biologics
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.


How will the Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services Market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?

In summary, this 260+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

  • Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services Market 2023 to 2033, with forecasts for manufacturing type, application and expression platform, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.
  • Revenue forecasts to 2033 for five regional and 22 key national markets - See forecasts for the Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.
  • Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services Market, 2023 to 2033.

