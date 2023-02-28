Biological Seed Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Surge in Demand for Crops Grown Without Chemicals Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biological Seed Treatment Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biological seed treatment market is projected to witness a compounded annual growth rate of 11.22% to grow to US$2,682.044 million by 2027, from US$1,273.928 million in 2020.



Biological seed treatments use renewable resources and include naturally occurring active compounds that protect against pathogens that are transferred by the soil, reduce abiotic stress, and promote plant growth.

Over the projected timeframe, the market is anticipated to rise because of the surge in demand for crops grown without the use of chemicals. The demand for the product is further going to be fueled by a change in consumer preferences toward the enhancement of individual health and consumption of nutritious food.



The market for biological seed treatment is steadily growing, and new technology is required to allow yield-protecting, environmentally friendly solutions that maximize farmers' returns on investment. In January 2022, Inflexion Point Technologies, LLC, and Beck's established a partnership with an emphasis on farmer profitability and food efficiency.

As a result of the agreement, farmers will have the resources necessary to adapt the biological seed treatments they apply to the agronomic zones and growth environments. Beginning in the spring of 2022, Beck's conducted POP-ST field tests using ALMACO research planters outfitted with IPT's unique POP-ST technology. Through the POP-ST system, the trials will enable Beck's to determine which seed treatment technologies have the most commercial prospects.



The best potential development of healthy plants is made possible by the proper seed treatment, which also helps to obtain the best production and quality.



Businesses are constantly investing to improve their earnings to obtain superior solutions and more dependable results for a demanding and developing global biological seed treatment market. For example, in 2020, the Argentine firm Rizobacter announced a major investment in new technologies to increase its market share for biological seed treatment.

Rizobacter plans to invest $4 million in both growing its business and modernizing and extending its infrastructure. The company is expanding its global presence in Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America while proceeding to solidify its position in Latin America and dominate the local market. This is done in recognition of the rising demand for organic products for the advancement of agriculture around the world.



The biological seed treatment market will grow as the demand for innovative products and technology advances at a rapid pace. Farmers are eager for fresh approaches that consider the constantly shifting landscape of crop production. Firms are devoted to providing that with high-performing, eco-friendly products that support crops in realizing their full genetic potential, enhance producer ROI, and boost yield. Technological advancements and new product launches by major companies for the treatment of soilborne fungal diseases including Rhizoctonia and Fusarium virguliforme, which is the cause of Sudden Death Syndrome (SDS) in soybeans, are expected to propel the demand for biological seed treatment during the forecast period.



Moreover, because of the high demand for biological seed treatment, market players are developing growth strategies to create innovative, environmentally friendly products using microorganisms like bacteria, yeast, and fungi.



The future looks promising as the businesses combine their R&D, production, sales, and marketing capabilities to continue providing their clients in North America and across the world with cutting-edge solutions.



Increasing government regulations and initiatives to control climate change and global warming have also helped in driving market growth. Owing to the organic features of microbial seed treatments, they are effective in preserving soil nutrients and preventing degradation over time, unlike pesticides and synthetic products. Moreover, new product launches in the market are also expected to drive market growth.



Potential market growth is predicted to be fueled by the growing popularity of organic farming in the country. According to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture, 72.3 million hectares of farmland were managed organically by at least 3.1 million farmers in 2019 in the United States. According to the most recent information available from the National Agricultural Statistics Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there have been more than 14,000 certified organic farms in the US in 2016. The area used for organic farming has dramatically risen during the last few years. Farmers employ biological seed treatment to safeguard the seeds and crops from infections, pests, and nematodes to produce a sizeable crop. The country's market is expanding because of rising insect pest infestations, the demand for improved crop yield, technological developments by key companies, and rising profits from the usage of biological seed treatment methods.



Key Developments

March 2021 : BASF pledged to start at least 30 research and development (R&D) projects by 2030 that would concentrate on sustainable agriculture technologies to go along with its seed, seed treatment, chemical and biological solutions, and digital services offerings.

: BASF pledged to start at least 30 research and development (R&D) projects by 2030 that would concentrate on sustainable agriculture technologies to go along with its seed, seed treatment, chemical and biological solutions, and digital services offerings. August 2020 : The North American Innovation Center (NAIC), which Valent BioSciences opened in San Ramon , serves as a physical link between its Walnut Creek and Dublin, California , technical center, and headquarters. The newly consolidated team can now more easily exchange information face-to-face in real-time, which will boost its productivity, adaptability, and innovation and eventually help the farmers in the field.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Microbials

Botanicals

By Crop

Corn

Wheat

Soybean

Cotton

Vegetable Crops

Others

By Function

Seed Protection

Seed Enhancement

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Middle East and Africa

and UAE

Israel

Saudi Arabia

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Others

Companies Mentioned

BASF

Bayer AG

Syngenta

Koppert

Incotec

Plant Health Care

Bioworks, Inc.

Verdesian Life Sciences

Corteva, Inc.

Albaugh, LLC

