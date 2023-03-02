Biologics CDMO market size to increase by USD 13.26 billion from 2022 to 2027: Strong research and development pipeline of biologics therapeutics to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biologics CDMO market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.97% and register an incremental growth of USD 13.26 billion during the forecast period. The strong research and development pipeline of biologics therapeutics is driving the market growth. Biologics are highly efficient in treating severe infections, malignancies, and immunological and hormonal disorders, which is encouraging manufacturers to invest in R&D. Many research institutes are engaged in developing novel biologics through industrial collaborations. Therefore, rising investments in research will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biologics CDMO Market 2023-2027

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Based on region, the global biologics CDMO market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 46% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The provision of reimbursements for biologics by the US government, rising patient awareness about the benefits of biologics, vendor collaborations, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the US are driving the growth of the market in North America.

Company profiles

The biologics CDMO market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc.: The company offers biologics CDMO such as cell line development and cGMP manufacturing.

The company offers biologics CDMO such as cell line development and cGMP manufacturing. Binex Co. Ltd.: The company offers biologics CDMO such as microbial fermentation and mammalian cell culture lines.

The company offers biologics CDMO such as microbial fermentation and mammalian cell culture lines. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH: The company offers biologics CDMO such as biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing expertise.

The company offers biologics CDMO such as biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing expertise. Bora Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.: The company offers biologics CDMO such as pharmaceutical development and clinical manufacturing.

The company offers biologics CDMO such as pharmaceutical development and clinical manufacturing. Catalent Inc.: The company offers biologics CDMO such as OneBio Integrated suite.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets, strong research and development pipeline of biologics therapeutics, and the growing need to focus on core competencies. However, capacity utilization and constraints are hindering the market growth.

Market segmentation

Based on type, the market is segmented into mammalian and microbial.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into biologics and biosimilars.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest Of World (ROW).

Get insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

Related Reports:

The cancer biologics market size is expected to increase by USD 34.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.91%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers cancer biologics market segmentation by product (monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, cell and gene therapy, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The orthobiologics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.88% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,638.44 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (spinal fusion, reconstructive surgery, trauma repair, and others), product (bone graft substitutes, viscosupplementation, and stem cells), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)).

What are the key data covered in this biologics CDMO market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the biologics CDMO market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the biologics CDMO market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of biologics CDMO market vendors

Biologics CDMO Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 12.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 3P BIOPHARMACEUTICALS S.L.U., AbbVie Inc., AGC Biologics, Binex Co. Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bora Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Catalent Inc., Cytovance Biologics, Evonik Industries AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, Grifols SA, JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, JSR Corp., Kemwell Biopharma Pvt. Ltd., KLOCKE GROUP, Lonza Group Ltd., Novartis AG, Rentschler Biopharma SE, Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., Toyobo Co. Ltd., and WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global biologics CDMO market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Mammalian - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Microbial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Biosimilars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

12.4 Binex Co. Ltd.

12.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

12.6 Bora Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

12.7 Catalent Inc.

12.8 Evonik Industries AG

12.9 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp

12.10 Grifols SA

12.11 JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG

12.12 Lonza Group Ltd.

12.13 Novartis AG

12.14 Rentschler Biopharma SE

12.15 Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

12.16 Toyobo Co. Ltd.

12.17 WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

