Biologics CDMO Market to grow by USD 13.26 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Research and development pipeline of biologics therapeutics to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biologics CDMO market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.26 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 13.97%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. North America is estimated to account for 46% of the market growth. Factors such as the US government offering reimbursements for some of the biologics, growing patient awareness about the benefits of the use of biologics, vendor collaborations, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the US are significantly contributing to the biologics CDMO market growth in North America. One of the major regions in North America which is contributing to the market growth is the US, with several prominent players developing biologic therapeutics, such as AbbVie, Elli Lilly, Merck, Pfizer, and Amgen. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biologics CDMO Market 2023-2027

Biologics CDMO Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The market is segmented by type (mammalian and microbial), product type (biologics and biosimilars), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest Of the World (ROW)).

The mammalian segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The process of growing animal cells in vitro in a flask or dish is known as mammalian cell culture. Some of the key types of mammalian cells are fibroblasts, epithelial cells, lymphocytes, and macrophages. Lymphocytes are mainly present within the blood, and the fibroblasts, epithelial cells, and macrophages are found in tissue. These cell cultures are widely used for the synthesis of vaccines in bulk. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Biologics CDMO Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The high research and development pipeline of biologics therapeutics drives the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market growth. There is a significant investment in research and development by manufacturers to develop biologics, as it has shown great efficacy in curing severe infections, malignancies, and immunological and hormonal disorders. Monoclonal antibodies are one of the fastest-growing segments in biological therapies. Some of the key variations of monoclonal antibodies are ICT-107 for glioblastoma, VGX-3100 for cervical cancer, and NeuVax for breast cancer. Hence, such investments in R&D to treat various diseases are driving market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Strategic alliances and partnerships with pharma companies are primary trends shaping the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market. Due to the rising demand for CDMO, vendors are opting for partnerships and strategic alliances to enhance their market reach and customer base. Furthermore, vendors are highly investing in joint ventures and acquisitions to dominate the global biologics CDMO market and expand their market to new geographical areas. Hence, the increasing partnerships help to improve their technological know-how, innovate new products, and expand their presence. Hence, such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The major challenge impeding biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market growth is capacity utilization and constraints. The measure of actual production compared with the potential production of the company when the capacity is completely utilized is known as capacity utilization. It plays a significant role in the manufacturing of different therapeutics, especially biological drugs, due to the complex production process. For instance, it is estimated that almost 35% of the CDMOs face minor constraints at least at one stage of the production process. Hence, such constraints are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Biologics CDMO Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Biologics CDMO Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Biologics CDMO Market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Biologics CDMO Market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Biologics CDMO Market vendors

Biologics CDMO Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3P BIOPHARMACEUTICALS S.L.U., AbbVie Inc., AGC Biologics, Binex Co. Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bora Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Catalent Inc., Cytovance Biologics, Evonik Industries AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, Grifols SA, JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, JSR Corp., Kemwell Biopharma Pvt. Ltd., KLOCKE GROUP, Lonza Group Ltd., Novartis AG, Rentschler Biopharma SE, Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., Toyobo Co. Ltd., and WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

