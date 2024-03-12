Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market to grow by USD 10.63 billion, The availability of cost-efficient resources to boost market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (cdmo) market size is estimated to increase by USD 10.63 billion from 2024 to 2028, with an CAGR of 10.46%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Developing nations like China, India, Brazil, and Mexico have seen remarkable growth in healthcare infrastructure and drug development technology. Consequently, pharmaceutical companies from developed countries are outsourcing drug development and manufacturing to these regions due to cost-effective labor. China, with government support and a focus on biologics, anticipates significant market growth in drug research and manufacturing.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market 2024-2028

Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.46% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 10.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2023-2024(%) 9.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

3P BIOPHARMACEUTICALS S.L.U, AbbVie Inc., AGC Biologics, Binex Co. Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bora Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd, Catalent Inc., Evonik Industries AG, FUJIFILM Corp., Grifols SA, J RETTENMAIER and SOHNE GmbH and Co KG, JSR Corp., Kemwell Biopharma Pvt. Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Novartis AG, Rentschler Biopharma SE, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Toyobo Co. Ltd., WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc.

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (cdmo) market

The market is segmented by Type (Mammalian and Microbial), Product Type (Biologics and Biosimilars), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

, , , and Rest of World (ROW)) The mammalian segment is poised for significant growth, driven by its well-established technology for vaccine production and recent agreements for COVID-19 vaccine development. Valued at USD 5.74 billion in 2018, this segment utilizes mammalian cell culture technology, with key players like Catalent offering comprehensive services from development to commercial stages. These factors will propel the mammalian segment in the global biologics CDMO market during the forecast period.

Multiple factors are influencing the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market, with emerging markets like China, India, Brazil, and Mexico providing cost-efficient resources and advanced healthcare infrastructure for outsourcing drug development. Increasing approvals for new molecules and biosimilars, driven by patent expirations, offer growth opportunities, while serialization challenges faced by CDMOs hinder market expansion due to complexities in tracking and tracing drug supply chains, particularly amidst rising counterfeit drug concerns and the growth of Internet sales.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

The market is segmented by region North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America is projected to account for 49% of global market growth during the forecast period, driven by factors like government reimbursements for biologics, rising patient awareness, and company collaborations.

is projected to account for 49% of global market growth during the forecast period, driven by factors like government reimbursements for biologics, rising patient awareness, and company collaborations. The US serves as a hub for key players in biologic therapeutics, with companies like AbbVie and Pfizer leading innovation and offering contract development and manufacturing solutions.

Analyst Review:

The Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market is witnessing robust growth driven by increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and outsourcing in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. As companies seek to optimize drug development processes, CDMO services play a pivotal role in biologics manufacturing, encompassing contract development and manufacturing. Core activities include biologics production, spanning bioreactor-based cell culture and fermentation to downstream processing and fill-finish operations. Rigorous analytical testing and quality control ensure compliance with GMP standards and regulatory requirements, including FDA guidelines and EMA regulations.

Biologics represent a diverse product portfolio, including monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, gene therapies, cell therapies, and biosimilars, driving the expansion of the contract manufacturing market. Key services include biologics formulation, scale-up, technology transfer, process validation, and regulatory compliance, facilitating drug discovery, clinical trials, and regulatory submissions. With a focus on market authorization and biologics supply chain management, including logistics and cold chain distribution, CDMOs ensure efficient packaging, labeling, storage, inventory management, and shipping.

Amidst dynamic market trends and industry analysis, CDMOs offer growth opportunities and address challenges and risks in the biologics market. The global market landscape presents emerging market segments and competitive dynamics, with key players shaping market segmentation and future prospects. By navigating market drivers and restraints, CDMOs are poised to drive innovation and meet the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical manufacturers, propelling the industry towards promising growth trajectories.

Market Overview:

The biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market encompasses services for biologics manufacturing, contract development, and quality control. It involves drug development processes such as cell culture and fermentation, ensuring regulatory compliance throughout. Market trends indicate a growing demand for CDMO services due to increased biologics production and outsourcing. Key players in the industry offer comprehensive solutions for drug development, addressing regulatory compliance and market dynamics.

What are the key data covered in this Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market between 2024 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size of the Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market vendors

