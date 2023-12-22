Biologics Global Market Forecast Report 2024-2034 - Challenges Posed by Patent Expiration for Biologics

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biologics Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revenue for the Biologics Market is forecast to surpass US$470 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.



Advances in Regenerative Medicine and Cell Biology Driving Market Growth



Advancements in cell biology and regenerative medicine are driving market growth by laying a robust foundation for stem cell-based therapies targeting a range of disorders, including cardiovascular, oncological, metabolic, and musculoskeletal conditions. These groundbreaking treatments offer global patients the potential for transformative strategies in handling complex medical challenges.

Continued exploration and innovation in this field are poised to achieve further milestones, ushering in a future where debilitating illnesses can be effectively managed, and in some cases, even eliminated. Companies like Editas Medicine, CRISPR Therapeutics, and Intellia Therapeutics leverage CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology for potential gene therapies and regenerative medicine applications, aiming to rectify genetic disorders at the molecular level. Additionally, Vericel's FDA-approved MACI (Matrix-Induced Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation) utilizes a patient's own cells to repair knee cartilage defects.



Challenges Posed by Patent Expiration for Biologics



The expiration of patents on the initial biologics generation is paving the way for increased competition as biosimilars are poised to enter the market soon. Biosimilars, designed to replicate the qualities of previously approved biologic therapies, are gaining momentum worldwide, driven by governments aiming to reduce healthcare costs. Notably, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India has introduced the "Guidelines on Similar Biologics" to boost the Indian biosimilars industry. The biologics field in biotechnology is rapidly evolving, with over 60% dedicated to treating diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and cancer, resulting in high and escalating costs.

Recognizing the barrier posed by these high prices, the World Health Organization (WHO) highlights an opportunity for generic drug manufacturers to produce biosimilar versions as patents expire. Generic drug producers are actively seeking biologics with impending patent expirations, with 230 drug patents set to expire between 2021 and 2025. Notable biologics expiring in 2024 include PERJETA (Pertuzumab), VYROLOGIX (Leronlimab), and STELARA (Ustekinumab). The Center for Biosimilars notes that while biologics currently constitute half of the oncology pharmaceutical industry, the expiration of nearly 20 oncology biologics' patents by 2024 could lead to increased use of biosimilars in cancer treatment, contributing to lower overall costs.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Rising Demand for Biologics

High Funding for Biomedical Research

Increase in Number of Elderly Population will Drive the Market Growth

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Market Restraining Factors

Patent Expiration for Biologics

High Cost of Biologics

High Stringency and Low Turnover for Clinical Trials

Market Opportunities

Emerging Economies Expansion and Prioritisation of R&D

Growing Significance of Genomics and Proteomics

Collaboration, M&A, and Partnerships among Biologics Companies

Segments Covered in the Report

Product Outlook

Monoclonal Antibodies

Human

Humanized

Chimeric

Murine

Vaccines

Recombinant Proteins

Regenerative Medicine

Tissue Engineered Products

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapies

Others

Application

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Disease

Haematological Disorder

Cardiovascular Disorders

Others

Manufacturing Type

Outsource

In-house

End-users

Hospitals

Speciality Centres

Others

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 22 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles for the following leading companies:

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Biogen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celltrion, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofi

