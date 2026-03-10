Biomanufacturing Strategies for Accelerated Modular Scale-Up and Supply, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how flexible biomanufacturing strategies can help accelerate development timelines, reduce supply risk and build more resilient biologics programs. The featured speakers will discuss practical design principles for modular, platform-agnostic manufacturing facilities. Attendees will gain insight into the role of single-use technologies and standardized layouts in rapid scale-up. The speakers will share how experienced CDMO partners translate flexibility into reliable execution.

TORONTO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliable access to biologics and vaccines increasingly depends on manufacturing infrastructures designed for flexibility, redundancy and rapid scalability. In a context of volatile demand, evolving platforms and heightened expectations around security of supply, biopharmaceutical companies must rethink how manufacturing capacity is designed, operated and expanded. This webinar explores how engineered flexibility in biomanufacturing enables faster development timelines, resilient supply chains and smoother transitions from clinical to commercial production.

Drawing on more than five decades of experience in vaccine and biologics manufacturing, the featured speakers will present a practical framework for understanding and implementing manufacturing flexibility across the full product life cycle. The session will examine how flexible capacity can be built into facilities, utilities, workflows and workforce models to respond effectively to changing market and regulatory demands. Particular attention will be given to how flexibility operates at different levels, scaling existing products, onboarding new products within the same platform and switching across platforms when required.

The webinar will also highlight how modular facility design, standardized production blocks and extensive use of single-use technologies enable rapid scale-up and efficient changeovers while maintaining high quality and biosafety standards. Attendees will gain insight into how segregated material and personnel flows, independent utilities and built-in redundancy contribute to both agility and reliability, even under stressed conditions.

Beyond infrastructure, the presentation will address the organizational elements required to make flexible manufacturing work in practice. This includes competency-based workforce training, integrated development and manufacturing ecosystems, and close coordination across development, GMP production and logistics. Real-world examples will illustrate how these principles translate into tangible benefits for CDMO partners, including accelerated development, reduced tech-transfer risk and enhanced security of supply.

Register for this webinar to learn how flexible biomanufacturing strategies can help accelerate development timelines, reduce supply risk and build more resilient biologics programs.

Join experts from HIPRA Biotech Services, Jordi Ruano, Executive Director of Operations, Human Health Division; and Brandon Vail, Business Development Officer, for the live webinar on Monday, March 30, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Biomanufacturing Strategies for Accelerated Modular Scale-Up and Supply.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks