BioMarin Announces CFO Succession

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN), today announced the transition of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Dan Spiegelman. Mr. Spiegelman will remain as an employee and senior advisor until September 1, 2020 to assist with the transition. After that, he plans to pursue other interests and spend more time with family. Brian R. Mueller, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, has assumed the role of acting Chief Financial Officer. The Company is initiating an internal and external search for the role of Chief Financial Officer.

"On behalf of the entire Board and executive team, I would like to thank Dan for his important contributions and leadership during his tenure at the company. Over the last seven and a half years, he has played an invaluable role in supporting the company's growth," said Jean-Jaques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I am confident that Brian in the acting CFO role will help us build on the strong foundation established and seamlessly execute on our business strategies. A veteran at BioMarin with 17 years of experience at the company, Brian has a deep knowledge of our business and throughout his career here has been essential in laying the ground work for BioMarin's continued long-term success."

Mr. Mueller has been with BioMarin since December 2002, during which time he has taken on roles of increasing responsibility. He has served as the Chief Accounting Officer since March 2011. Prior to that, Mr. Mueller served as Group Vice President, Corporate Controller. Mr. Mueller is a member of the board of directors and the Chairman of the Audit Committee of Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Before joining BioMarin, Mr. Mueller worked for KPMG as a senior manager in the firm's audit practice. Previously, he spent seven years with Arthur Andersen LLP in the firm's audit and business advisory services practice.

BioMarin confirmed that it remains on track to report fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on February 26, 2020 and to file its annual report on Form 10-K shortly thereafter.

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the business prospects of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BioMarin), including, without limitation, statements about: Mr. Spiegelman's continued employment, the Company's expectations for a permanent Chief Financial Officer, the Company's ability to seamlessly execute on its business strategies and its 2019 year end financial reporting. These forward-looking statements are predictions and involve risks and uncertainties such that actual results may differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the availability of internal and external candidates, the final completion of the year end close process; and those factors detailed in BioMarin's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation, the factors contained under the caption "Risk Factors" in BioMarin's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 as such factors may be updated by any subsequent reports. Stockholders are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. BioMarin is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

