BioMarin Appoints Former Goldman Sachs Partner and Life Sciences Executive, Maykin Ho, Ph.D. to Board of Directors

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq:BMRN), a global leader in providing therapies for rare genetic diseases, today announced the appointment of former Goldman Sachs partner and executive in the life sciences industry, Maykin Ho, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Maykin to BioMarin's Board of Directors. She brings a breadth and depth of experience in the healthcare industry and finance to an already exceptional board," said Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at BioMarin. "Maykin brings an important perspective to support BioMarin's growth trajectory as we strive to address the unmet medical needs of people affected by rare genetic diseases and deliver scientific breakthroughs."

"It is an honor to join the Board of Directors of BioMarin, a leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for rare genetic diseases," said Dr. Ho. "I look forward to working with the Board and the management team to continue advancing the standard of care for patients with these diseases."

About Dr. Ho

Dr. Maykin Ho has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare and finance industries. She serves on the boards of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., FibroGen Inc., Grail Inc., Parexel, the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center, and the Institute for Protein Innovation. Dr. Ho is also a venture partner of Qiming Venture Partners and a member of the Biotech Advisory Panel of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. She is a retired partner of the Goldman Sachs Group where she served as senior biotechnology analyst, co-head of global healthcare investment research, and advisory director for healthcare investment banking. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Dr. Ho held various managerial positions in licensing, strategic planning, marketing and research at DuPont-Merck Pharmaceuticals and DuPont de Nemours & Company. She was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School and a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at The Fuqua School of Business, Duke University. Dr. Ho received a Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology and a B.S. from the State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

