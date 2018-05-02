BioMarin to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference

- Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference on May 15 in Las Vegas

News provided by

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

08:30 ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN), today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference on May 15, 2018 at 10:40am PT/1:40pm ET in Las Vegas.  To access the live webcast, please visit the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay will also be archived on the site for at least one week following each event.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.  

For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:


Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(415) 455-7451

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-attend-upcoming-investor-conference-300640380.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biomarin.com

Also from this source

May 01, 2018, 12:05 ET BioMarin Named To Forbes List Of America's Best Mid-size Employers

Apr 25, 2018, 16:05 ET BioMarin Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

BioMarin to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference

News provided by

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

08:30 ET