BioMarin to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN), today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference on May 15, 2018 at 10:40am PT/1:40pm ET in Las Vegas. To access the live webcast, please visit the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay will also be archived on the site for at least one week following each event.
About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.
For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
Contacts:
Investors
Media
Traci McCarty
Debra Charlesworth
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
(415) 455-7558
(415) 455-7451
