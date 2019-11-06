BioMarin to Highlight Innovative Development Pipeline at R&D Day on November 14th

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) will host an R&D Day at 8:00am ET on Thursday, November 14, 2019. BioMarin management and external experts will provide an update to the investment community on the Company's development portfolio, which is focused on innovative therapies to treat rare diseases.

BioMarin R&D Day 2019 Agenda

Welcome and Opening Remarks

Our 20-Year History of Drug Development as a Leading Indicator of our Future, presented by Hank Fuchs , M.D., President, Worldwide Research & Development, BioMarin

Vosoritide for Achondroplasia and Other Indications

Vosoritide Development Program is Powered for Success; 54-Month Data Update , presented by Jonathan Day, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., Executive Medical Director, Clinical Science, BioMarin

, presented by Jonathan Day, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., Executive Medical Director, Clinical Science, BioMarin The Promise of Impacting Health, not just Height, with Vosoritide for Achondroplasia , presented by Dr. Ravi Savarirayan , M.D., Research Fellow, Murdoch Children's Research Institute, Royal Children's Hospital, Melbourne, Australia

, presented by Dr. , M.D., Research Fellow, Murdoch Children's Research Institute, Royal Children's Hospital, Vosoritide has the Potential to Address a Range of Statural Deficiencies, presented by Dr. Andrew Dauber , M.D., Chief of Endocrinology, Children's National Hospital, Washington, D.C.

R&D Pipeline Deep Dive including PKU Gene Therapy Program Update

An R&D Engine that Leverages our Past to Build and Sustain our Early-Stage Pipeline, presented by Lon Cardon , Ph.D., Chief Scientific Strategy Officer, BioMarin

Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy for Hemophilia A

Valrox Manufacturing Readiness and BMN 307 Synergies , presented by Robert Baffi , Ph.D., M.B.A., President, Global Manufacturing and Technical Operations, BioMarin

, presented by , Ph.D., M.B.A., President, Global Manufacturing and Technical Operations, BioMarin Our Confidence in Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Continues to Build, presented by Wing Yen Wong, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Science, BioMarin

Closing Statements

Key Drivers of the Next Stage of Significant Growth, presented by Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BioMarin

Live Audio Webcast

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast that will include audio and slides of the presentations here. A replay of the event will be archived on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors/Media section of the Company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

For those who choose not to listen to the event via webcast, dial-in information for the audio portion of the webcast can be accessed using:

USA: (913) 227-1201

USA /Canada (toll free): (866) 705-2554

Conference ID: 6342187

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

