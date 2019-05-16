BioMarin to Participate in 2019 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on May 21 in New York City

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN), today announced that Robert Baffi, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Technical Operations, will participate in a gene therapy manufacturing focused fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on May 21 at 8:00am ET in New York City. To access the live webcast, please visit the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay will also be archived on the site for at least one week following each event.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The Company's portfolio consists of several commercial products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates for the treatment of various diseases. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts:

Investors Media Traci McCarty Debra Charlesworth BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (415) 455-7558 (415) 455-7451

