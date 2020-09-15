BioMarin to Participate in Four Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
- J.P. Morgan U.S. All Stars Conference on September 16 at 11:00am ET/4:00BST
- Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 16 at 2:40pm ET
- BofA Global Healthcare Conference 2020 on September 17 at 11:45am ET/4:45pm BST
- Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 17 at 2:00pm ET
Sep 15, 2020, 08:30 ET
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will participate in four upcoming virtual conferences. An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.
About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.
For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
|
Contacts:
|
Investors
|
Media
|
Traci McCarty
|
Debra Charlesworth
|
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
|
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
|
(415) 455-7558
|
(415) 455-7451
