BioMarin to Participate in Four Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

- J.P. Morgan U.S. All Stars Conference on September 16 at 11:00am ET/4:00BST

- Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 16 at 2:40pm ET

- BofA Global Healthcare Conference 2020 on September 17 at 11:45am ET/4:45pm BST

- Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 17 at 2:00pm ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will participate in four upcoming virtual conferences.  An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. 

For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:  


Investors                                                  

Media

Traci McCarty                                             

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.                         

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558                                                

(415) 455-7451

