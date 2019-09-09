BioMarin to Participate in Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 10, 2019 in New York

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN), today announced that Dan Spiegelman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Henry Fuchs, M.D., President, Worldwide Research & Development, will present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 10, 2019 at 8:35am ET in New York.  To access the live webcast, please visit the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay will also be archived on the site for at least one week following each event.

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.  

For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

