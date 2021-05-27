BioMarin to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

- Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 3 at 1:00pm ET

- Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 9 at 4:40pm ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual conferences.  An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.  

For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

