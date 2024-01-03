Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics Annual 2 Day Conference - London, United Kingdom (March 7-8th, 2024)

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5th Annual Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics Conference" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Leveraging Next-Gen Technologies Beyond Conventional Biomarker Drug Discovery

The emergence of the need for safety and efficacy of a drug subjected to individual patients has made companion diagnostics one of the most sought after topics in the field of In-Vitro Diagnostics. The surge of investment in companion diagnostics has brought forward issues regarding regulations and their intricacies and boosted new trends in immuno-oncology, immuno-therapies, data interpretation and unconventional design of clinical trials.

  • 20+ experts from academia and industry will be presenting their current work in Biomarkers, Latest updates on regulatory guidelines and approvals, Cancer biomarker validation for clinical application, Challenges in NGS-based CDx and the Importance of imaging biomarkers for precision medicine.
  • Opportunity to develop long-lasting business relationships and networking opportunities with senior peers. Get the Opportunity to get your queries handled by Biomarker experts in a one-on-one session.
  • Facilitated networking sessions to ensure quality interactions along with Case studies from experts who have successfully created and developed a biomarker

The 5th Annual Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics Conference scheduled to be held on 7th - 8th March 2024 in London, UK would address the gaps between early-stage biomarker development and the commercialization stage of biomarkers.

This conference would also highlight case studies on leveraging emerging technologies in Digital Biomarkers, Precision Medicine and Big Data. Regarding the commercialization of biomarkers, leading industry and academic experts would share their case studies focusing on advancements in the companion diagnostics area.

The keynote presentations would also help the attendees understand the issues related to the clinical translation of biomarkers.

Key Highlights:

  • Clinical biomarker identification and qualification
  • Biomarkers and personalized medicine
  • Assay development and validation
  • NGS and novel technologies in biomarker discovery
  • Commercialization of biomarkers in therapeutic and CDx applications

Speakers

  • Debora Souza Da Costa, Biosample Operations Specialist, Roche
  • Stephanie Traub, Associate Director, Translational Biomarkers & Bioanalysis, UCB
  • Ron Wolbert, Associate Director, Bioanalytical Scientific Manager, Translational Biomarkers & Bioanalysis, UCB
  • Patrick Brossard, Director, Clinical Pharmacology, SOBI - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB
  • Smiths Lueong, Head, Early Detection and Biomarkers, The Cameroon Consortium for Translational Cancer Research
  • Christian Garde, Scientific Director, Bioinformatics, Evaxion Biotech A/S
  • Nathalie Steinhoff, Scientist, Cancer Immunotherapy, Numab Therapeutics AG
  • Shidong Jia, Founder, CEO, Predicine
  • Liying Yan, President, Scientist, EpigenDx
  • Robert Watson, Clinical Lecturer, University of Oxford
  • Radha Krishnan, Executive Director and Clinical Pathology Lead, Merck
  • Jelmar Quist, Cancer Bioinformatician, King's College London
  • Jessica Fowler, Market Development Executive, Roche
  • Aparna Duggirala, Lecturer, Clinical Genetics, University of Derby
  • Christopher Peters, Clinical Senior Lecturer, Imperial College London

