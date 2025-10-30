Biomarker-Driven Therapy Launch Strategies for Global Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to launch biomarker-driven therapy with global access and diagnostic success. Attendees will learn how to engage Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) for market insights and implement early access programs to enable labs worldwide for biomarker testing, ensuring broad patient reach. The featured speaker will discuss how to validate the CDx for reliability and reproducibility, and plan for scenarios where lab-developed tests are used when a CDx is unavailable. Attendees will learn how to design compassionate use programs to provide early patient access, build real-world evidence and drive adoption among healthcare professionals. The speaker will also share insights into how to foster collaboration with pathologists to ensure consistent and accurate biomarker assessments, optimizing patient identification and treatment outcomes.

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching a predictive biomarker-driven therapy is inherently complex, particularly when it is tied to companion diagnostics or lab-developed tests. Teams often struggle to align scientific validation, market access and diagnostic readiness across global settings. Join this webinar, tailored for pharmaceutical professionals in Medical Affairs, Diagnostics, Precision Medicine and Commercialization, to explore actionable solutions that streamline rollout and improve patient access.

The featured speakers will explore the multidisciplinary steps required for a successful launch, focusing on the pivotal role of Medical Affairs in bridging scientific validation, clinical practice and stakeholder engagement.

Key topics include:

Scientific Validation and Evidence Generation : Learn how to ensure biomarker test reliability and reproducibility, which is critical for informed clinical decision-making and effective therapy adoption

: Learn how to ensure biomarker test reliability and reproducibility, which is critical for informed clinical decision-making and effective therapy adoption Market Access Strategies : Discover approaches to expand global reach, including onboarding Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) for market insights, designing early access programs and enabling labs for biomarker testing

: Discover approaches to expand global reach, including onboarding Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) for market insights, designing early access programs and enabling labs for biomarker testing Collaboration Between Stakeholders : Understanding the essential partnership between treating physicians and pathologists is crucial to ensure accurate result reporting and deliver the right therapy to the right patients

: Understanding the essential partnership between treating physicians and pathologists is crucial to ensure accurate result reporting and deliver the right therapy to the right patients Overcoming Diagnostic Challenges: Gain insights into navigating scenarios where a companion diagnostic (CDx) is unavailable, relying instead on lab-developed tests

This webinar will provide practical guidance on aligning cross-functional teams, driving adoption among healthcare professionals and ensuring the broadest patient access to biomarker-driven therapies as early as possible. By addressing both scientific and commercial considerations, attendees will leave equipped to enhance the success of their therapy launch on a global scale.

Register for this webinar to learn how to launch biomarker-driven therapy with global access and diagnostic success.

Join Gudrun Baenfer, PhD, Client Relations and Business Expansion Manager, Peri and Post Approval Services, Discovery Life Sciences, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 10am EST (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Biomarker-Driven Therapy Launch Strategies for Global Success.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit www.xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit www.xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks