Biomarker Technologies Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The biomarker technologies market is expected to reach USD 74.51 Billion by 2022 from USD 46.97 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

While significant advances have been made in the area of biomarkers, translating them into useful clinical assays is tedious and a prime hurdle to the clinical use of these biomarkers. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, increase in R&D funding, and the increasing utility of biomarkers for diagnostic purposes, and rising biomarker research.

Based on product type, the biomarker technologies market is classified into consumables, instruments, services, and software/informatics. In 2017, the consumables segment was expected to account for the largest share of the market due to their larger sales volume as compared to instruments. The consumables market is further segmented into reagents & kits and chromatography columns. In 2017, the reagents & kits segment accounted for the largest share of the consumables market.

By profiling technology, the biomarker technologies market is classified into immunoassay, PCR, imaging technology, mass spectrometry, NGS, chromatography, cytogenetics, and other technologies. The immunoassay segment accounted for the largest share in 2017. This segment is further divided into ELISA, western blot, and protein microarray.

In 2017, the ELISA segment accounted for the largest share of the immunoassay market. ELISA can simultaneously quantify levels of multiple proteins and have the potential to accelerate the validation of protein biomarkers for clinical use. Such factors are increasing the use of ELISA for confirmatory studies in biomarker discovery.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the biomarker technologies market. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth from 2017 to 2022 for the biomarker technologies market. Factors such as the rising incidence of cancer, growing geriatric population, and support from private and public organizations for biomarker research are driving the growth of this regional segment.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Biomarker Technologies Market: Introduction



2 Biomarker Technologies Market: Research Methodology



3 Biomarker Technologies Market, By Test Type

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Solid Biopsy

3.3 Liquid Biopsy



4 Biomarkers Liquid Biopsy Market, By Application

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Clinical Diagnostics

4.3 Research

4.4 Drug Discovery and Development



5 Liquid Biopsy Market, By Technology

5.1 DDPCR

5.2 NGS

5.3 Mass Spectrometry

5.4 DHPLC

5.5 Other



6 Biomarker Technologies Market, By Product

6.1 Consumables

6.2 Instruments

6.3 Services

6.4 Software/Informatics



7 Biomarker Product Market, By Application

7.1 Consumables

7.1.1 Diagnostics

7.1.1.1 Clinical Use

7.1.1.2 Research

7.1.2 Drug Discovery & Development

7.2 Instruments

7.2.1 Diagnostics

7.2.1.1 Clinical Use

7.2.1.2 Research

7.2.2 Drug Discovery & Development

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Diagnostics

7.3.1.1 Clinical Use

7.3.1.2 Research

7.3.2 Drug Discovery & Development

7.4 Software/Informatics

7.4.1 Diagnostics

7.4.1.1 Clinical Use

7.4.1.2 Research

7.4.2 Drug Discovery & Development



8 Biomarker Technologies Market, By Profiling Technology

8.1 Immunoassay

8.1.1 Elisa

8.1.2 Western Blot

8.1.3 Protein Microarray

8.2 PCR

8.3 Mass Spectrometry

8.4 NGS

8.5 Chromatography

8.6 Imaging Technologies

8.7 Cytogenetics

8.8 Others



9 Biomarker Profiling Technology Market, By Application

9.1 Immunoassay

9.2 PCR

9.3 Mass Spectrometry

9.4 NGS

9.5 Imaging Technologies

9.6 Cytogenetics

9.7 Others



10 Biomarker Disease Indication Market, By Application

10.1 Cancer

10.1.1 Diagnostics

10.1.2 Drug Discovery & Development

10.2 Infectious Diseases

10.2.1 Diagnostics

10.2.2 Drug Discovery & Development

10.3 Autoimmune Disorders

10.3.1 Diagnostics

10.3.2 Drug Discovery & Development

10.4 Neurological Disorders

10.4.1 Diagnostics

10.4.2 Drug Discovery & Development

10.5 Cardiovascular Disorders

10.5.1 Diagnostics

10.5.2 Drug Discovery & Development

10.6 Other

10.6.1 Diagnostics

10.6.2 Drug Discovery & Development



11 Biomarker Technologies Market, By Application

11.1 Biomarker Identification, Validation & Development Research

11.2 Routine Biomarker-Based Tests



12 Biomarker Technology Applications Market, By Product

12.1 Biomarker Identification, Validation & Development Research

12.1.1 Consumables

12.1.2 Instruments

12.1.3 Services

12.1.4 Software

12.2 Routine Biomarker-Based Tests

12.2.1 Consumables

12.2.2 Instruments

12.2.3 Services

12.2.4 Software



13 Biomarker Technologies Market, By Research Area

13.1 Genomics

13.2 Proteomics

13.3 Metabolomics

13.3.1 Metabolic Flux

13.3.2 Lipidomics

13.3.3 Others

13.4 Other Research Types



14 Market Share Analysis

14.1 Biomarker Technologies Market for Mass Spectrometry: Market Share Analysis

14.2 Biomarker Technologies Market for Chromatography: Market Share Analysis



15 Biomarker Technologies Market, By Region



Companies Mentioned



Agilent Technologies (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Roche ( Switzerland )

) Waters Corporation (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Shimadzu Corporation ( Japan )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tx3xs4/biomarker?w=5





