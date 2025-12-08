BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy Expands Western U.S. Footprint with Acquisition of Total Infusion Care

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy, a national leader in home and ambulatory infusion services, today announced the acquisition of Total Infusion Care (TIC), a Nevada-based infusion therapy provider serving patients across the western United States. The transaction closed on November 7, 2025.

Founded in 2012, Total Infusion Care has established itself as a market-leading infusion services provider with a strong presence in Henderson, Nevada. TIC operates a state-of-the-art ambulatory infusion suite with 12 infusion chairs and a full-service specialty pharmacy, supporting patients in Nevada and Arizona. Through a diverse referral network, TIC delivers high-quality, patient-centered infusion care in both home and ambulatory settings, making it one of the most respected providers in the region.

The acquisition strengthens BioMatrix's western presence and reinforces its commitment to expanding access to exceptional infusion care nationwide. By integrating TIC's experienced clinical team, advanced pharmacy capabilities, and established provider relationships, BioMatrix will continue to enhance its service offering and reach patients where they are most comfortable—whether at home or in a clinical setting.

"Total Infusion Care has built a trusted reputation for quality, compassion, and operational excellence," said Ted Kramm, CEO of BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy. "This acquisition represents a meaningful expansion of our footprint in the western U.S. and aligns with our mission to provide seamless, patient-first infusion care through both home and ambulatory infusion models."

The Henderson, NV location will continue to operate as part of the BioMatrix network, delivering the same exceptional care patients and providers have come to rely on. This addition marks another milestone in BioMatrix's strategic growth, expanding its national infusion platform to better serve patients with complex, chronic, and acute conditions.

Bailey & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to Total Infusion Care for this transaction.

About BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy

BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy is a trusted, independent infusion pharmacy with decades of experience. Our compassionate care team helps patients navigate the often-challenging healthcare environment. We work closely with our patients, as well as their family and their healthcare providers, throughout the patient's journey, staying focused on continuity of care and optimal clinical outcomes. Every day, in every interaction, we are dedicated to making a difference in people's lives. For more information about BioMatrix, visit www.biomatrixsprx.com.

About Total Infusion Care

Founded in 2012, Total Infusion Care is a premier provider of home and ambulatory infusion services, dedicated to delivering exceptional patient care through clinical expertise and compassion. Supported by a highly experienced team of healthcare professionals, Total Infusion Care provides personalized infusion therapy that prioritizes safety, comfort, and superior clinical outcomes. The organization is proudly accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), reflecting its commitment to the highest standards of quality and performance in patient care. For more information about Total Infusion Care, please visit www.totalinfusioncare.com.

