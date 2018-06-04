Biomedical Sensors Market, 2023

The global biomedical sensor market was valued at US$9.554 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.75% over the forecast period to reach US$11.912 billion by 2023.



Biomedical sensors are tools that detect specific biological, chemical or physical processes and then transmit or report this data. They are often used to monitor the safety of medicines, food, environmental conditions and other substances we may encounter. Biomedical sensors have become ubiquitous in this new-age digitalized medical device.



Rising emphasis on the development of wearable medical devices has propelled the medical market in the recent years. Breakthrough in the medical technology has enabled the commercial realization of a number of medical devices that were merely prototypes in the recent past. This has necessitated the increase use of sensors in this new age of medical devices.



The advancement in Nanotechnology and micro technology has also played a significant role in building biomedical sensors which are tiny, robust, smart and cost-effective. However, there are certain challenges such as patient safety, discomfort caused due to electromagnetic fields, Ultraviolet rays, transfer energy from external to internal parts with high efficiency etc. which this market has to face and overcome in order to grow in the upcoming years.



The global key players are Honeywell International, Inc., Stmicroelectronics N.V, First sensor AG, Medtronic, Smiths Group plc., Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Texas Instruments, NXPSemiconductors., Lumasense Technologies, Inc., and Nonin Medical, Inc.



