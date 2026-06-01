BIOMERICS APPOINTS LIRAN AVIGAD GREINER AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL DIVISION IN COSTA RICA

SALT LAKE CITY, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomerics, a leading vertically integrated contract manufacturer for the interventional medical device market, today announced the appointment of Liran Avigad Greiner as President of their International Division.

Avigad Greiner is stepping into the role held for the past year by Chris Richardson, Biomerics' Chief Commercial Officer, who had also been serving as the interim President of the International Division.

"Biomerics' success is built on strong culture, innovation and manufacturing excellence, with a relentless focus on our customers, and Liran embodies each of those principles," said Arun Mohan, Chief Executive Officer. "Her experience across operations, product development and commercial leadership positions her well to lead our International Division into its next phase of growth. It also gives me great pride to promote a proven leader from within, which is a reflection of the strong leadership culture we are intentionally building at Biomerics."

"I am humbled by this opportunity to lead Biomerics' International Division," said Avigad Greiner. "I'm deeply proud of the role we play in improving and saving lives through the cutting-edge components, subassemblies and finished medical devices we produce every day. I look forward to driving customer-centric alignment between manufacturing execution and product development to consistently ensure high-quality, scalable and efficient outcomes."

In her role as President of the International Division, Avigad Greiner will lead all Biomerics' Costa Rica-based state-of-the-art operations as well as the associated commercial, engineering and project management teams for the division.

About Biomerics

Founded in 1994, Biomerics is a leading vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturer serving the interventional device market. Trusted as a vertically integrated partner with extensive engineering expertise and solutions, Biomerics supplies 20 of the top 30 medical device OEMs globally. Biomerics provides engineering design and development services, technology transfer manufacturing services, and contract manufacturing services — including sterilization and packaging — for medical device components, subassemblies and finished medical devices. Through nine locations in the United States, two in Costa Rica and one in the Dominican Republic, Biomerics meets customers' immediate and long-term strategic needs. With comprehensive engineering Centers of Excellence, Biomerics is a leader in performance materials, interventional medical plastics, precision extrusion, micromachining of metals and polymers, laser processing, balloons and balloon catheters, advanced catheters and steerables, guidewires, image guided intervention, micro-overmolding, micro precision stamping, metal injection molding (MIM), and complex microassembly and finished device assembly. In addition to operating under a certified ISO 13485:2016 quality system, Biomerics is FDA registered and compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 820.

Daniel Craven

Director, Marketing & Communications

Biomerics LLC

Phone: +1 888-874-7787

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Biomerics, LLC