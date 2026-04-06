Biomerics Appoints Tera Laken as the General Manager of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Facility

SALT LAKE CITY, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomerics, a leading vertically integrated contract manufacturer for the interventional medical device market, today announced the appointment of Tera Laken as General Manager of their Winston-Salem, North Carolina, facility.

Biomerics Logo and Tagline. Biomerics: We Improve and Save Lives

Laken is stepping into the role being vacated by outgoing General Manager Ken Hogue, who has chosen to transition into retirement. Hogue has been with Biomerics for the past eleven years and was instrumental in the Precision Concepts Group merger with Biomerics in 2023. He has helped shape the Winston-Salem facility to be what it is today.

"I'd like to personally thank Ken for his unwavering commitment to Biomerics for the past eleven years. He has been a mentor to many, leading by example and positively impacting thousands of our employees over the years," stated Tyler Reed, President of Biomerics' Micro Metals Division. Hogue will continue to work with Biomerics in a reduced capacity, advising Laken in her new role through the end of 2026.

As General Manager, Laken is responsible for overseeing all aspects of Biomerics' Winston-Salem, North Carolina, facility. She is focused on supporting growth and driving operational improvements, identifying and implementing processes and systems that facilitate robust operations, and ensuring excellent customer service, product profitability, and high employee morale.

"Our success has always been rooted in innovation, manufacturing excellence and a relentless focus on serving our customers. Tera is the right choice to build on the foundation of Ken Hogue and Precision Concepts Group founders Vince and VC Marino," stated Arun Mohan, Biomerics' Chief Executive Officer.

"This promotion means a great deal — not just professionally but personally as well," said Laken. "I'm excited to take on the responsibility and fully committed to delivering results, supporting our Winston-Salem team and continuing to contribute to the company's success."

About Biomerics

Founded in 1994, Biomerics is a leading vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturer serving the interventional device market. Trusted as a vertically integrated partner with extensive engineering expertise and solutions, Biomerics supplies 20 of the top 30 medical device OEMs globally. Biomerics provides engineering design and development services, technology transfer manufacturing services, and contract manufacturing services — including sterilization and packaging — for medical device components, subassemblies and finished medical devices. Through nine locations in the United States, two in Costa Rica and one in the Dominican Republic, Biomerics meets customers' immediate and long-term strategic needs. With comprehensive engineering Centers of Excellence, Biomerics is a leader in performance materials, interventional medical plastics, complex extrusions, micromachining of metals and polymers, laser processing, balloons and balloon catheters, advanced catheters and steerables, guidewires, image guided intervention, micro-overmolding, micro precision stamping, metal injection molding (MIM), and complex microassembly and finished device assembly. In addition to operating under a certified ISO 13485:2016 quality system, Biomerics is FDA registered and compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 820.

Daniel Craven

Director, Marketing & Communications

Biomerics LLC

Phone: +1 888-874-7787

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Biomerics, LLC