Biomerics Appoints Wil Boren to Its Advisory Board

SALT LAKE CITY, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomerics, a leading vertically integrated contract manufacturer for the interventional medical device market, today announced the appointment of Wil Boren to its Advisory Board.

Boren brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience across the global medical device industry, where he has successfully led large-scale manufacturing operations, operational transformations and commercial growth initiatives. As a member of Biomerics' Advisory Board, he will provide strategic guidance to the executive leadership team as the company continues executing its long-term growth strategy.

"We're excited to welcome Wil to the Biomerics Advisory Board," said Arun Mohan, Chief Executive Officer. "Wil joins Jose Aguirre and Mark Benson in providing invaluable industry perspective and operational leadership. His experience building high-performing organizations, driving operational excellence and scaling complex medical device businesses aligns exceptionally well with where Biomerics is today and where we are headed.

"Our strategy remains focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience while strengthening our culture, accelerating innovation and achieving manufacturing excellence. Wil's experience and leadership will help us continue executing on that vision."

"I'm honored to join Biomerics' Advisory Board during such an exciting period for the company," said Boren. "Biomerics has built a strong reputation for innovation, technical expertise and customer partnership. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to help support the company's continued growth and long-term success."

As an Advisory Board member, Boren will provide strategic counsel across operations, supply chain, commercial execution, organizational development and long-term business strategy. Working alongside the executive leadership team and fellow Advisory Board members, he will help support Biomerics' continued focus on disciplined execution, operational excellence and sustainable growth.

About Biomerics

Founded in 1994, Biomerics is a leading vertically integrated contract development and manufacturing organization serving the global interventional medical device market. As a trusted strategic partner to 20 of the world's top 30 medical device OEMs, Biomerics helps customers accelerate innovation, reduce complexity and bring life-changing technologies to market.

Biomerics provides end-to-end capabilities spanning engineering design and development, technology transfer, manufacturing, sterilization, packaging, and commercialization of medical device components, subassemblies and finished devices. Through an integrated network of 12 manufacturing facilities across the United States, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic, the company delivers scalable solutions that support customers from concept through commercial production.

With world-class engineering Centers of Excellence, Biomerics is a recognized leader in advanced polymers and materials, precision extrusion, balloons and balloon catheters, advanced catheters and steerables, guidewires, laser processing, micromachining, micro-overmolding, precision stamping, metal injection molding (MIM), image-guided intervention technologies, complex microassembly, and finished device manufacturing.

Operating under a certified ISO 13485:2016 Quality Management System and compliant with applicable FDA medical device regulations, Biomerics is committed to improving and saving lives by delivering exceptional customer experiences, advancing innovation and achieving manufacturing excellence.

Daniel Craven

Director, Marketing & Communications

Biomerics LLC

Phone: +1 888-874-7787

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Biomerics, LLC