Biomerics Launches its New Vertically Integrated Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Services

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomerics, the leading vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturer in the interventional device market, announced the launch of its vertically integrated metal injection molding services.

Through their new Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Center of Excellence, Biomerics further enhances its commitment to contract design and manufacturing excellence in the metals space. Combining MIM with their other leading micro metals processing capabilities, Biomerics' vertically integrated Micro Metals Division bolsters its manufacturing capabilities to be able to produce a full range of highly specialized, complex interventional medical devices and components. This suite of offerings includes the intricate components used in surgical robotics and minimally invasive surgical device applications.

Metal injection molding is a proven technology, routinely used in medical devices, for producing high-volume, highly repeatable runs of metal components requiring complex geometries, tight tolerances and demanding performance. Because MIM is a molding process, it overcomes the design limitations of other metal fabrication processes and can produce extremely thin-walled, unique-shaped and micro-sized components. The high production efficiency of MIM lowers operational costs while consistently producing high-quality parts. MIM is also an ideal process for components that need to maintain the high-performance mechanical properties of metals, such as high density, homogeneous microstructure, corrosion resistance, magnetic permeability or hermetic sealing functionality. Unlike other metal casting processes, MIM maintains the strength of the wrought metal and achieves 95-99% theoretical density.

Arun Mohan, President of Biomerics' Micro Metals Division, says, "Metal injection molding is a valuable enhancement to our metals manufacturing capabilities. Investing in innovative manufacturing technologies like MIM enables us to better serve our global customers. This exciting addition reflects our ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class services and capabilities that meet the evolving design and manufacturing needs of our partners."

"This investment in MIM reflects our 30-year pursuit of innovation and manufacturing excellence," says Travis Sessions, Chief Executive Officer of Biomerics. "I'm thrilled to see our vertical integration on full display throughout our growing global operations, particularly in our Micro Metals Division. This investment also says a lot about the performance of our growing metals teams, the markets we manufacture for and our commitment to delivering the latest innovations in the medical device manufacturing industry. Our new Metal Injection Molding Center of Excellence will continue to fuel our growth with best-in-class speed-to-market capabilities."

Founded in 1994, Biomerics is the leading vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturer serving the interventional device market. Trusted as a vertically integrated partner with extensive engineering expertise and solutions, Biomerics supplies 20 of the top 30 medical device OEMs globally. Biomerics provides engineering design and development services, technology transfer manufacturing services and contract manufacturing services — including sterilization and packaging — for medical device components, subassemblies and finished medical devices. Through nine locations in the United States, two locations in Costa Rica, one in the Dominican Republic and one in Ireland, Biomerics meets customers' immediate and long-term strategic needs. With comprehensive engineering Centers of Excellence, Biomerics is a leader in performance materials, interventional medical plastics, complex extrusions, micromachining of metals and polymers, laser processing, balloons and balloon catheters, advanced catheters and steerables, guidewires, image guided intervention, micro-overmolding, micro precision stamping, metal injection molding (MIM), and complex microassembly and finished device assembly. In addition to operating under a certified ISO 13485:2016 quality system, Biomerics is FDA registered and compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 820.

