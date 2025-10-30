Biometric System Market worth $95.14 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The biometric system market is projected to grow from USD 53.22 billion in 2025 to USD 95.14 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. One significant opportunity in the biometric system market lies in the growing integration of AI and machine learning with biometric technologies, enabling smarter, faster, and more accurate identity verification. Organizations across banking, travel, government, and enterprise sectors are seeking advanced solutions to prevent identity fraud, streamline access management, and enhance customer experiences. Emerging technologies, such as multimodal biometrics, behavioral biometrics, and predictive analytics, offer new revenue streams for vendors by providing secure and personalized authentication services. Additionally, the expansion of digital services, mobile applications, and cloud-based deployments creates opportunities for scalable and cost-effective biometric solutions. With increasing concerns about cybersecurity and the rise in online transactions, biometric systems offer a robust alternative to traditional passwords and PINs. Vendors that innovate in contactless, AI-driven, and cloud-enabled solutions can capitalize on unmet needs in identity management, fraud prevention, and access control, strategically positioning themselves to capture a growing global market share. Overall, technological innovation combined with sector-specific adoption provides a high-growth opportunity in the biometric system market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=697

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biometric System Market"

150 – Tables

60 – Figures

250 – Pages

Biometric System Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 53.22 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 95.14 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Type, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Data security concerns and shortage of technical knowledge Key Market Opportunities Development of Al- and ML-based biometric solutions Key Market Drivers Surging demand for biometric technology-enabled consumer electronics

The healthcare sector is increasingly adopting biometric systems to improve patient identification, streamline workflows, and enhance security. Hospitals, clinics, and medical research institutions are implementing fingerprint, facial recognition, iris scanning, and palm vein technologies to prevent patient misidentification, reduce medical errors, and protect sensitive medical records. Biometric solutions also facilitate efficient staff access management, ensuring only authorized personnel can access critical areas and equipment. With the growing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and telemedicine, secure authentication has become essential to comply with privacy regulations such as HIPAA. Additionally, contactless biometric technologies are integrated to minimize physical contact, particularly in infection-prone environments. The ability to quickly and accurately verify patients and healthcare staff enhances operational efficiency and improves the overall quality of care. Vendors offering AI-enabled, multimodal, and cloud-integrated solutions are well-positioned to capitalize on this growing market segment.

Single-factor authentication segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2030.

By authentication type, the single-factor authentication segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2030 due to its simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and ease of deployment. Single-factor systems, such as fingerprint scanning, facial recognition, or iris scanning, provide reliable identity verification with minimal complexity, making them suitable for large-scale implementations across enterprises, government agencies, and financial institutions. These systems are widely adopted for access control, attendance management, border security, and consumer applications, offering a balance of security and convenience. The relatively lower implementation cost and faster integration compared with multi-factor solutions encourage organizations to adopt single-factor biometric systems as a first step toward secure authentication. Additionally, ongoing advancements in AI, imaging, and sensor technology are improving accuracy and reducing false rejection rates, further boosting adoption. While multi-factor authentication is gaining popularity for high-security applications, single-factor authentication continues to dominate the market due to its efficiency, scalability, and widespread acceptance across sectors, ensuring sustained demand and market growth over the coming years.

By type, the contactless segment is likely to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Contactless biometric systems are projected to record the highest CAGR in the biometric system market, driven by the demand for hygienic, fast, and secure authentication solutions. Technologies such as facial recognition, iris scanning, and palm vein identification eliminate the need for physical touch, addressing hygiene concerns in public spaces, workplaces, airports, and healthcare facilities. Contactless systems are also increasingly integrated with AI and machine learning to enhance recognition accuracy, speed, and adaptability to diverse environmental conditions. Their ability to provide seamless, real-time authentication improves operational efficiency in high-traffic areas and ensures user convenience. Additionally, the integration of contactless biometrics with mobile devices, cloud platforms, and IoT systems allows scalable deployment across multiple locations and applications. Rising awareness about public safety, combined with advancements in imaging, sensors, and software, positions contactless biometric systems as a critical growth driver in the market, ensuring rapid adoption across multiple end-user sectors.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=697

Asia Pacific is expected to capture the largest share of the biometric system market in 2030.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in the biometric system industry in 2030, driven by increasing government initiatives, rising security concerns, and rapid technological adoption. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are investing heavily in national ID programs, digital identity solutions, border security, and smart city projects. The large population, growing urbanization, and expanding enterprise infrastructure further fuel the demand for biometric authentication systems in sectors such as banking, healthcare, education, and transportation. Additionally, the region hosts a significant number of technology providers and startups, fostering innovation in AI-based, cloud-enabled, and contactless biometric solutions. Government support through policy frameworks, subsidies, and public-private collaborations accelerates deployment across critical applications, such as e-governance, law enforcement, and airport security. Rising consumer awareness and increasing adoption of mobile and digital payment solutions further strengthen market growth. Collectively, these factors position the region as the leading market, offering substantial opportunities for biometric system vendors to expand their presence and drive revenue.

Key Players

Leading players in the global biometric system companies include Thales (France), IDEMIA (France), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), NEC Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), Precise Biometrics (Sweden), secunet Security Networks AG (Germany), Anviz Global Inc. (US), and Aware Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=697

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Chemical Concentration Monitor Market by Medium (Liquid, Gas), Fiber-optic Concentration Monitor, Amperometric lon Sensor, Optical Technology, Semiconductor and Electronics Manufacturing. Water & Wastewater Treatment - Global Forecast to 2030

Security Solutions Market by System (Fire Protection, Video Surveillance, Multi-technology Reader, Biometric Reader, Electronic Lock, Entrance Control, Intruder Alarm, Thermal Imaging), Service (Remote Monitoring, VSaaS, ACaaS) - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/next-generation-biometric-technologies-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/biometric-technologies.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets