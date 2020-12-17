BIOMODEX Announces Presentation of Data at SFNR 2020 Highlighting Benefits of Patient-Specific Rehearsals in Complex Unruptured Intracranial Aneurysms

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOMODEX ®, a pioneering digital health company that offers a unique and enhanced 3D printed solution for patient-specific rehearsal and physician training, today announced the company's EVIAS™ (EndoVascular Intracranial Aneurysm System) solution was the focus of a presentation at SFNR 2020. Interventional neuroradiologists from France presented the results of a clinical study involving 20 patients at CHU Rennes with complex unruptured intracranial aneurysms. Results validate the benefits of using patient-specific 3D models to simulate interventions in advance to help physicians choose the optimal device and approach for each individual, and reduce operating times.

"Biomodex's enhanced 3D printed solution gave us unique insights ahead of the actual procedures. Using the models for pre-procedural rehearsals allowed us to know in advance if an approach was going to work and, if not, helped us to determine which medical device would be more effective. This not only boosted physician confidence, but also reduced operating times and enabled us to decrease risk of complication during the real procedure," said Dr. Anthony Le Bras, Interventional Neuroradiologist at CHU Rennes.

Using imaging scans, such as CTA and/or 3D rotational angiography, to visualize the inside of blood vessels and organs, Biomodex 3D-printed precise models of each individual patients' unruptured aneurysm. Unlike silicone models, Biomodex models are created using biomechanical responsive advanced materials that simulate the characteristics and haptic feedback of the individual's anatomy.

"The biomechanics and haptic feedback are key parts of Biomodex's technology. The patient-specific models are realistic and can effectively reproduce hard areas inside the bone and soft areas inside the arteries, including the frictions and resistance of slope during procedures. We could also prepare the shapes and sizes of catheters needed. Our study shows by metrology's measurements that the 3D models reliably reproduced intracranial aneurysm features," said Dr. Francois Eugene, Interventional Neuroradiologist at CHU Rennes. "We believe Biomodex could become the model of care for complex cases and physician training in the future, and eventually be used for other procedures, such as stroke."

Drs. Le Bras and Eugene presented at the 47th Congress of the French Society of Neuroradiology SFNR on December 17, 2020. The event is being held virtually this year due to COVID-19. Full results of the study are expected to be published in 2021.

About Biomodex

BIOMODEX ® is a pioneering Digital Health Company based in Paris and Boston. Starting from standard patient-specific medical imaging, Biomodex has developed a unique and enhanced 3D printed solution for patient-specific rehearsal and physicians' advanced training, combining biomechanical and imaging properties (4D) and fluid dynamics (5D). The Biomodex solution offers a tailored precision medicine end-to-end physician experience.

The solution is fully integrated in both the imaging and procedural workflow, highly portable and easy to use. Image upload, ordering and quick delivery are facilitated through a web-based portal allowing customers to maintain their own portfolio. The solution is expected to result in reduced procedural and hospitalization costs, and improved acute and chronic outcomes. Biomodex has successfully commercialized several products for neurovascular and structural heart applications and is fast expanding its product portfolio through the application of its core technologies.

