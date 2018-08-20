BiondVax Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

JERUSALEM, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq : BVXV ), a Phase 3 clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing M-001, a universal flu vaccine candidate, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Summary

Results are in New Israel Shekels (NIS) and convenience translation to $US is provided using the exchange rate of 3.65 (NIS/$US) as at June 30, 2018.

Second quarter operating expenses were NIS 30.6m ( $8.4m ) compared with NIS 2.59m for the second quarter of 2017;

( ) compared with for the second quarter of 2017; Second quarter R&D expenses amounted to NIS 29.2m ( $8m ) compared with NIS 2m for the second quarter of 2017;

As of June 30, 2018, BiondVax had cash and cash equivalents of NIS 37.1 million ($10.1 million) as compared to NIS 36.6m as of March 30, 2018. Expenses are related to execution of planned ongoing operations including the launch of a pivotal, clinical efficacy, Phase 3 trial of the Company's M-001 Universal Flu Vaccine candidate, and construction of a mid-size commercial manufacturing facility.

BiondVax (NASDAQ : BVXV ) is a Phase 3 clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a universal flu vaccine. The vaccine candidate, called M-001, is designed to provide multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza virus strains. BiondVax's proprietary technology utilizes a unique combination of conserved and common influenza virus peptides, activating both arms of the immune system for a cross-protecting and long-lasting effect. In a total of 6 completed Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 human clinical trials, covering 698 participants, the vaccine has been shown to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic. Please visit www.biondvax.com.

** Tables to Follow **

BALANCE SHEETS In thousands, except per share data Convenience



translation December 31, June 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2018 2018 Audited Unaudited Unaudited N I S U.S. dollars CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 71,382 31,334 37,128 10,172 Marketable securities - 4,067 - Short-term deposits - 1,200 - - Other receivables 3,923 2,812 4,067 1,114 75,305 39,413 41,195 11,286 LONG‑TERM ASSETS: Property, plant and equipment 5,510 1,233 18,793 5,149 Other long term assets 880 505 880 241 6,390 1,738 19,673 5,390 81,695 41,151 60,868 16,676 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables 6,223 1,188 1,323 363 Other payables 660 664 780 214 6,883 1,852 2,103 577 LONG‑TERM LIABILITIES: Liability in respect of government grants 10,300 - 12,790 3,504 Loan from others - - 20,710 5,674 Warrants 8,177 18,231 8,475 2,322 Severance pay liability, net 83 79 79 22 18,560 18,310 42,054 11,522 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary shares of NIS 0.0000001 par value: Authorized: 391,000,000 shares as of June 30,



2018, 2017 (unaudited) and December 31,



2017; Issued and Outstanding: 261,419,599,



179,595,199 and 261,419,599 shares respectively *) - *) - *) - *) - Share premium 179,669 132,824 179,821 49,265 Options - 533 - - Other comprehensive income - 2 - - Accumulated deficit (123,417) (112,370) (163,110) (44,688) 56,252 20,989 16,711 4,577 81,695 41,151 60,868 16,676 *) Represents an amount lower than NIS 1.

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME In thousands, except per share data Convenience translation Year ended December 31, Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2017 2017 2018 2017 2018 2018 Unaudited Unaudited N I S U.S. dollars (In thousands, except per share data) Operating expenses: Research and development, net of participations 18,777 2,022 29,205 3,896 40,950 11,219 Marketing, general and administrative 4879 569 1,445 1,663 2,329 638 Total operating expenses 23,656 2,591 30,650 5,559 43,279 11,857 Operating loss (23,656) (2,591) (30,650) (5,559) (43,279) (11,857) Financial income 18 5 6,386 13 6,386 1,255 Financial expense (10,913) (9,086) (1,227) (17,958) (2,800) (273) 0 Total finance (expense) income, net (10,895) (9,081) 5,159 (17,945) 3,586 982 Net loss (34,551) (11,672) (25,491) (23,504) (39,693) (10,875) Other comprehensive loss: Items to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Loss from available-for-sale financial assets (6) (4) - (4) - - Total comprehensive loss (34,557) (11,676) (25,491) (23,508) (39,693) (10,875) Basic and diluted net loss per share (NIS) (0.17) (0.07) (0.10) (0.14) (0.15) (0.04) Weighted average number of shares



outstanding used to compute basic and



diluted loss per share 201,030,768 175,809,413 261,419,599 169,182,101 261,419,599 261,419,599

