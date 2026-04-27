BioNJ Announces Lineup for BioPartnering Conference

TRENTON, N.J., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ is pleased to host its 16th Annual BioPartnering Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at the Liberty Science Center, Jersey City, NJ. Designed to convene life sciences executives, investors, academic collaborators and business development leaders, the Conference features high-impact networking, 1:1 partnering, Industry Connections (office hours with biopharma companies), company and start-up pitches, exhibits and engaging plenary sessions.

"We are thrilled to once again partner with J.P. Morgan, Morgan Lewis and CoreWeave on BioNJ's BioPartnering Conference," said Debbie Hart, President and CEO of BioNJ. "Each of these organizations shares our commitment to strengthening the life sciences ecosystem and advancing the development of new therapies and medicines for Patients."

"Built to spark meaningful connections with future partners and investors, this year's Conference is set to be our most impactful yet," Hart said. "Last year, we welcomed nearly 600 attendees from 16 states, the District of Columbia, 13 countries and dozens of investors actively seeking new opportunities — momentum we are excited to build upon. With delegations from Canada and Israel already registered, the Conference continues to attract a global audience."

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from and engage with leading industry thought leaders, including...

Parsa Amiri , Investment Analyst, SOSV

, Investment Analyst, SOSV Jackie Berman, JD , Partner, Morgan Lewis

, Partner, Morgan Lewis Miguel Chuapoco, Ph.D. , Associate, Luma Group

, Associate, Luma Group Max Colbert, M.D. , Sr. Associate, Medical Excellence

, Sr. Associate, Medical Excellence William Garvin, JD , Sr. Regulatory Counsel, Jazz Pharmaceuticals

, Sr. Regulatory Counsel, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Richard Gearhart, Esq. , Founding Partner, Gearhart Law

, Founding Partner, Gearhart Law Debbie Hart , President & CEO, BioNJ

, President & CEO, BioNJ Paul Hoffman , President & CEO, Liberty Science Center

, President & CEO, Liberty Science Center Sru Jamindar , Executive Director, Venture Engagement, Thermo Fisher Scientific

, Executive Director, Venture Engagement, Thermo Fisher Scientific Sherwin Kuo, M.D. , Investor, Fusion Fund

, Investor, Fusion Fund John Lakso , Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions, J.P. Morgan

, Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions, J.P. Morgan Michael Magliochetti, Ph.D. , Operating Partner, Riverside Partners

, Operating Partner, Riverside Partners Tom Morrisroe , Vice President, Healthcare Investment Banking, J.P. Morgan

, Vice President, Healthcare Investment Banking, J.P. Morgan Shareef Nahas, Ph.D. , Chief Scientific Officer, Sampled

, Chief Scientific Officer, Sampled Emilio Ragosa, JD , Partner; Managing Partner, Short Hills; Global Co-Chair, Life Sciences & Healthcare Sector, DLA Piper

, Partner; Managing Partner, Short Hills; Global Co-Chair, Life Sciences & Healthcare Sector, DLA Piper Sepehr Rahimi , Co-Founder, Chorah Labs

, Co-Founder, Chorah Labs Louise Ruihau Liu, Ph.D. , CEO, Hill Research

, CEO, Hill Research Corey Sanders , Sr. Vice President, CoreWeave

, Sr. Vice President, CoreWeave Dave Schwartz, JD, Partner, Morgan Lewis

Participants will leave equipped with new information, practical tools and valuable insights gained from timely plenary sessions.

Biotech Industry Overview: Stats, Trends & Outlooks

Evolving FDA Approval Strategies, Maximizing Value, Minimizing Risk & Navigating Regulatory Trends in a Changing Landscape

From Algorithm to Impact — Deploying AI in Real-World Life Sciences

Navigating Dual Paths - Preparing for Exit & M&A While Building Value in Life Sciences

Life Sciences Investor Reverse Pitch — From Seed to Growth

Investors, innovators and industry leaders will hear Company and Start-up Pitch Presentations from nearly 90 trailblazing companies across life sciences, biotech, healthcare and digital health — showcasing the next wave of innovation. Click here for the full list of presenters.

Adding to the momentum, back by popular demand, BioNJ's Industry Connections Desk will offer Company Presenters and BioNJ Entrepreneur/Innovation Members the opportunity to schedule one-on-one office hours with business development representatives from Bristol Myers Squibb, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., New Jersey AI Hub, Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Recognized as the region's premier partnering event, BioNJ's BioPartnering Conference brings together the full spectrum of the life sciences ecosystem. Registration is $475 for BioNJ Members and $575 for Future BioNJ Members. Visit BioNJ.org/BioPartnering for more information. Or, contact Ann Wieczkowski at [email protected] with questions.

Media Contact

Randi Bromberg

Sr. Vice President, Communications and Marketing

O) 609-890-3185

C) 609-955-1067

[email protected]

SOURCE BioNJ