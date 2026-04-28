BioNJ Joins New Jersey Innovation Hub, Powered by Portal, as Foundational Member

TRENTON, N.J., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ, the trade association representing New Jersey's vibrant life sciences industry, is proud to announce that it has joined the New Jersey Innovation Hub, Powered by Portal (NJIH, Powered by Portal) in New Brunswick, as a foundational member — reinforcing its shared commitment to advancing New Jersey's leadership in scientific innovation and supporting the next generation of biotech and biopharma companies.

As a foundational member, BioNJ will help strengthen connectivity across New Jersey's life sciences ecosystem, supporting collaboration between startups, established biopharma companies, academic institutions and investors. NJIH, Powered by Portal, provides companies with access to specialized lab and office infrastructure, operational support and venture development resources through Portal Innovations' integrated platform. The ecosystem will be able to meet with the BioNJ Team in its new space in New Brunswick as well as its current offices in Trenton. BioNJ will convene the industry at the HELIX for committee and other meetings helping to build the sense of community and access.

Portal Innovations has recently joined BioNJ to take advantage of its extensive, high-impact offerings across the life sciences community. Through this relationship, all Portal member companies will have access to select benefits and resources provided by BioNJ, further strengthening support for company growth across the ecosystem.

The partnership underscores the importance of aligning industry leadership with venture creation infrastructure to accelerate the translation of scientific discovery into impactful therapies and technologies.

"Joining the New Jersey Innovation Hub, Powered by Portal, reflects BioNJ's commitment to strengthening the State's life sciences ecosystem and supporting innovation from discovery through commercialization," said Debbie Hart, President and CEO, BioNJ. "We are excited to collaborate with Portal Innovations and other ecosystem partners to help entrepreneurs build and scale companies in New Jersey…and ultimately bring new innovations to Patients."

"BioNJ's participation as a foundational member is a meaningful endorsement of the ecosystem we are building in New Jersey," said John Flavin, CEO of Portal Innovations. "Their long-standing leadership across the life sciences community will help deepen connections between startups, industry and research institutions, and ultimately accelerate company formation in the State."

The New Jersey Innovation Hub, Powered by Portal, continues to expand its network of foundational members and strategic partners committed to strengthening the State's position as a global leader in scientific innovation.

NJIH, Powered by Portal, is expected to launch in July 2026.

About BioNJ

BioNJ is the life sciences trade association for New Jersey, representing over 400 research-based life sciences organizations across the healthcare ecosystem from the largest biopharmaceutical companies to early-stage start-ups for more than 30 years. Because Patients Can't Wait®, BioNJ is dedicated to ensuring a vibrant ecosystem where Science is Supported, Companies are Created, Drugs are Developed and Patients Have Access to Lifesaving Medicines.

Recognized as a respected thought leader, an influential advocate and as a sought-after convener of the life sciences industry, BioNJ works directly with policymakers in both Trenton and Washington D.C. to advance the life sciences industry, foster medical innovation and ensure healthcare affordability. With innovation as the driving force behind medical breakthroughs, BioNJ's mission is to help our Members help Patients by providing transformative resources, including access to government and industry leaders, capital and State incentives, timely educational programs, skilled talent and a value-driven purchasing program.

Contact

Randi Bromberg

Sr. Vice President, Communications and Marketing

O) 609-890-3185

C) 609-955-1067

[email protected]

About Portal Innovations

Portal Innovations is a venture development platform that provides early-stage capital, specialized lab space, and strategic resources to science-driven companies. With headquarters in Chicago and an expanding international footprint, Portal's Crafted Capital model bridges the gap between scientific discovery and commercialization, helping entrepreneurs transform cutting-edge research into successful businesses.

Contact

Portal Innovations

Nick Pennebaker

(512) 468-1081

[email protected]

SOURCE BioNJ