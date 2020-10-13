BioNJ's Prestigious Speaker Roster for Eighth Annual C-Suite Summit

TRENTON, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ has released its final speaker roster featuring thought leaders from more than 20 leading biopharmaceutical organizations -- for its Eighth Annual C-Suite Summit, taking place virtually October 30 and November 6.

The C-Suite Summit brings together life sciences executives representing a wide breadth of companies from early to late stage, public and private and revenue and pre-revenue to discuss the topics impacting C-Suite decision-making in bringing new innovative treatments to market.

"In these unprecedented times, we felt it important to offer the life sciences community the opportunity to participate in this year's conference from the safety of your own personal workspace," said BioNJ President and CEO, Debbie Hart.

"The advent of COVID-19 has brought unimaginable global disruption and loss in ways never imagined. Our prestigious roster of industry experts -- many leading the way in the discovery of new cures and therapies to combat the Coronavirus -- will reflect upon observations, learnings and projections, as well as short- and long-term opportunities for medical innovation and the industry overall in light of the pandemic."

Live plenary sessions will feature these industry experts:

Amy Abernethy , M.D., Ph.D. , Principal Deputy Commissioner, Acting CIO, FDA

, Principal Deputy Commissioner, Acting CIO, FDA Mike Davis , Head, U.S. Neurology, UCB

, Head, U.S. Neurology, UCB Kevin Bitterman , Ph.D. , Partner, Atlas Ventures

, Partner, Atlas Ventures Michele Buenafe , Partner, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

, Partner, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP Chris Cozic , Corporate Vice President, Global HR, Genmab

, Corporate Vice President, Global HR, Genmab Bruce A. Feinberg - DO , Vice President of Clinical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions

, Vice President of Clinical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions Laura Furstenthal , Ph.D. , Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company Daniel Garen , Partner, DLA Piper

, Partner, DLA Piper Anupam Girdhar , Vice President and General Manager, Clinical Vertical - Genetic Sciences Division, Thermo Fisher Scientific

, Vice President and General Manager, Clinical Vertical - Genetic Sciences Division, Thermo Fisher Scientific Greg Graves , Partner, McKinsey & Company

, Partner, McKinsey & Company Debbie Hart , President & CEO, BioNJ

, President & CEO, BioNJ Derek Hicks , Senior Vice President/Head of Business Development, Spark Therapeutics

, Senior Vice President/Head of Business Development, Spark Therapeutics Jamie Johnson , Director, Human Resources, Insmed

, Director, Human Resources, Insmed Jack Levitt , Co-Founder & Principal, LeaderStrong

, Co-Founder & Principal, LeaderStrong Daniel Lochner , CFO, Oyster Point Pharma

, CFO, Oyster Point Pharma Michelle McMurry-Heath , M.D., Ph.D. , President & CEO, BIO

, President & CEO, BIO Innes Meldrum , SVP & Chief Commercial Officer, Otsuka

, SVP & Chief Commercial Officer, Otsuka Johanna Mercier , Chief Commercial Officer, Gilead

, Chief Commercial Officer, Gilead Elizabeth Mily , EVP, Head of Strategy and Business Development, Bristol Myers Squibb

, EVP, Head of Strategy and Business Development, Bristol Myers Squibb Francois Nader , M.D. , Board Director, Moderna

, Board Director, Moderna Patricia Obermaier , Vice President, U.S. Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft

, Vice President, U.S. Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft Elaine O'Hara , Head of North America Commercial Operations, Sanofi Pasteur

, Head of North America Commercial Operations, Sanofi Pasteur Michele Oshman , Vice President, External Relations, BIO

, Vice President, External Relations, BIO Martin Rexroad , Sr. Vice President, HR & Administration, PTC Therapeutics

, Sr. Vice President, HR & Administration, PTC Therapeutics Liad Samir , Sr. Manager, Talent Acquisition, Leo Pharma

, Sr. Manager, Talent Acquisition, Leo Pharma Linda Schwimmer , President and CEO, New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute

, President and CEO, New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute Nicolette Sherman , Chief Human Resources Officer, Oyster Point Pharma

, Chief Human Resources Officer, Oyster Point Pharma Arda Ural, Ph.D. , Americas Industry Markets Leader - Life Sciences & Healthcare, EY

, Americas Industry Markets Leader - Life Sciences & Healthcare, EY David Wasserman , U.S. House Editor, Cook Political Report

, U.S. House Editor, Cook Political Report Dave Williams , Chief Information & Digital Officer, Merck & Co.

, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Merck & Co. Tal Zaks , M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Moderna

Topics to be discussed:

Innovation and New World Order - Stepping Back and Looking Forward

Industry on the Forefront

The Regulatory Horizon

Navigating Innovation & Uncertainty from the Top

Returning to the Office

The Financial Environment

COVID-19 - Driven Technology Transformation and the Patient

Data Analytics and Solving for the Future

The "New Normal" - Transition, Recovery and Beyond

Virtual Meetup with David Wasserman

Registration is $250 for BioNJ Members and $350 for Future BioNJ Members. BioNJ Member Companies can purchase 3 or more registrations for the reduced price of $575. Contact Kim Minton at [email protected] to learn about Sponsorship opportunities.

Contact

Randi Bromberg

Vice President, Communications and Marketing

O) 609-890-3185

C) 609-955-1067

[email protected]

SOURCE BioNJ

Related Links

https://bionj.org

