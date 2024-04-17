Biopharma Leaders Come Together at Veeva Commercial Summit to Advance Customer-Centric Engagement

Keynote speakers include leaders from Bayer, Genentech, Novo Nordisk, and Takeda sharing strategies for effective commercialization and engagement

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that leaders from Bayer, Genentech, Novo Nordisk, Takeda, and others will be among the keynote speakers at the 2024 Veeva Commercial Summit, May 7-8 in Boston. Commercial and medical affairs professionals will share how they are innovating across content, data and analytics, and customer interactions to advance the future of customer-centric engagement.

Veeva CEO Peter Gassner will headline the opening keynote, sharing how the recent delivery of Veeva Vault CRM fits into Veeva's commercial vision. Attendees will see the first demo of Veeva Vault CRM Campaign Manager, as well as a demo of advancements in modern data and connected software with Veeva Compass.

Leading and emerging biopharmas will headline the keynotes, with topics including:

ANI, Bayer, and Takeda , driving a modern commercial data approach to gain deeper patient and healthcare professional (HCP) insights.

, driving a modern commercial data approach to gain deeper patient and healthcare professional (HCP) insights. Genentech , leveraging marketing analytics to improve business impact for its brands.

, leveraging marketing analytics to improve business impact for its brands. Idorsia and Novo Nordisk, establishing a strong operational foundation to effectively advance patient-centric medical impact metrics.

establishing a strong operational foundation to effectively advance patient-centric medical impact metrics. Leading biopharma, unifying global content strategy across commercial and medical to enhance the overall patient experience.

unifying global content strategy across commercial and medical to enhance the overall patient experience. Novo Nordisk , advancing its commercial foundation with Veeva Vault CRM at its core to increase agility.

, advancing its commercial foundation with Veeva Vault CRM at its core to increase agility. Takeda, using scientific expert intelligence, connected data, and cross-functional collaboration to improve field engagement.

"To be truly customer-centric in today's increasingly complex environment requires even greater alignment and collaboration across sales, marketing, and medical," said Paul Shawah, executive vice president at Veeva. "Veeva is committed to commercial execution and bringing life sciences leaders together to share learnings and fresh ideas around commercial strategies and customer engagement to move the industry forward."

One of the largest industry events in North America for commercial and medical affairs professionals, Veeva Commercial Summit will host over 1,700 leaders across more than 100 sessions. Life sciences industry professionals can register and see the full agenda and program details at veeva.com/Summit.

