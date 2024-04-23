Top Biopharma Brands Reach Audiences 10x More Qualified with Veeva Crossix Prime Segments

Veeva Crossix helps 16 of the top 20 biopharmas more efficiently reach clinically relevant patients

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that 16 of the top 20 biopharmas are increasing media efficiency with Veeva Crossix Prime Segments, privacy-safe data helping life sciences brands reach highly-qualified health audiences. Since launching in April 2023, Veeva Crossix Prime Segments have helped top biopharmas reach consumers that are 10 times more qualified than standard health audience segments through digital media campaigns.

"By using Veeva Crossix Prime Segments we have been able to reach much more precise patient populations in our targeted campaigns," said Scott Carberry, product director for IMBRUVICA, Johnson & Johnson. "Working with a trusted partner like Veeva Crossix affords us a breadth of targeting capabilities, and we've seen success reaching both treatment-naive as well as specific treating for adherence audiences."

Veeva Crossix's privacy-safe health audience segments can help marketers achieve multiple campaign goals across any channel. Marketing teams can leverage Veeva Crossix Prime Segments to reach precise patient audiences and Veeva Crossix Reach Segments for broad awareness and ROI at scale.

"A diverse set of health brands are using Veeva Crossix Prime Segments to reach their most qualified audiences — from broad treatment categories to rare diseases," said Jessica Daigle, head of Veeva Crossix Audience Segments. "Veeva Crossix is committed to delivering advanced solutions to help brands reach patients when it matters most."

Veeva Crossix Prime Segments are custom-built to reach an advertiser's most qualified audience in a privacy-safe, HIPAA-compliant way. With data privacy embedded at its core, patented Veeva Crossix SafeMine technology ensures that Veeva Crossix Prime and Reach Segments protect patient privacy and are compliant with all applicable laws and regulations.

Learn more about using data and analytics to improve marketing effectiveness at Veeva Commercial Summit in Boston, May 7-8. Life sciences industry professionals can register at veeva.com/CommercialSummit.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

