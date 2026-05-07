BioPhorum Acquires PharmaX Solutions, Empowering The Life Sciences Industry to Turn Best Practice Insight into Operational Solutions at Scale

LONDON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPhorum has acquired PharmaX Solutions, a consultancy specialising in digital transformation and end-to-end digital manufacturing solutions across pharmaceutical manufacturing and production environments.

The acquisition strengthens BioPhorum's Implementation Services offering and boosts the value the organisation brings to its customers and the wider industry in driving efficiency, transformation and improvement. Combining BioPhorum's well-respected, collaborative best practice guidance with PharmaX's deep implementation expertise enables delivery of practical, operational solutions at scale.

PharmaX Solutions specialises in the design, implementation, and integration of digital manufacturing systems, including MES, automation platforms, and quality systems, with deep expertise in GxP-regulated environments and IT/OT convergence. Adding PharmaX Solutions into the BioPhorum group of companies further expands the organisation's international footprint across the sector. PharmaX Solutions operates with a team of 50 skilled professionals across four international offices located in Germany, Spain, Denmark, and Switzerland.

Through this acquisition, BioPhorum's core capabilities now provide a comprehensive end-to-end service spanning knowledge sharing, best practice guidance, training, and hands-on practitioner-led implementation.

This strategic move is part of BioPhorum's broader growth journey, deepening the value it provides to the Life Sciences industry. Over the past 18 months, BioPhorum has expanded its global portfolio by acquiring specialist training companies Brookwood Global, Compliance Hub and Inspired Pharma.

"We are delighted to welcome PharmaX Solutions into BioPhorum" said Deborah Kobewka, CEO of BioPhorum. "Our organisation is on an exciting growth trajectory, as demonstrated by our recent expansions in the training sector. Strengthening our Implementation Services offering with the addition of PharmaX perfectly complements this growth. Their deep expertise in digital manufacturing will directly benefit our customers and the wider life sciences community, helping them effectively embed our best practices to drive real, sustainable improvements in their operations, and ultimately accelerating the safe delivery of lifesaving medicines to patients."

Karthik Kuncharam, Founder and CEO of PharmaX Solutions, commented: "We are delighted to be joining the BioPhorum group. Our team has always been dedicated to supporting pharmaceutical manufacturers in designing and implementing digital manufacturing systems that are both operationally effective and fully compliant with regulatory requirements. By combining our hands-on consulting experience with BioPhorum's extensive network and industry-leading guidance, we are in a much stronger position to help global manufacturers optimise production and uphold the highest regulatory standards."

Kunal Pandit, Partner at Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co, an investor in BioPhorum, added: "BioPhorum's acquisition of PharmaX Solutions marks a true milestone and a step-change in the capabilities of the organisation. As investors, we view this move as highly strategic, accelerating the evolution of BioPhorum's business model from a Phorum-led entity to a broader, diversified platform. The ability to translate industry best practice insights into practical, operational execution for global manufacturers significantly expands its addressable market and long-term growth potential."

Notes to Editors:

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About BioPhorum:

BioPhorum enables the global biopharmaceutical industry to connect, collaborate, and accelerate progress for the benefit of all. Founded in 2004, BioPhorum has evolved from an end user forum into a globally trusted, industry led organisation that brings together senior leaders and subject matter experts from across the biopharma value chain.

Through its established Phorums and communities, BioPhorum provides a non-competitive, trusted environment where members openly share challenges, develop peer led best practices, and produce influential thought leadership that shapes industry standards.

Building on this collaborative foundation, BioPhorum has expanded its offering to include BioPhorum Implementation Services and BioPhorum Training, enabling organisations to translate collective insight into real world impact. These services help leaders accelerate strategic change, strengthen enterprise capability, and embed proven, practitioner led approaches across manufacturing, quality, supply chain, and digital transformation.

Supported by recent strategic acquisitions, BioPhorum is expanding both the breadth and depth of its offerings to meet the evolving needs of the global pharmaceutical industry. This continued growth strengthens BioPhorum's ability to help organisations move from collaboration to execution, navigate complexity, implement change effectively, and strengthen long term operational performance.

https://www.biophorum.com/

About PharmaX Solutions:

PharmaX Solutions is a specialist consultancy focused on delivering digital manufacturing and system implementation services for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry.

The company provides end-to-end support across MES, automation, IT quality & compliance, serialisation, analytics and IT/OT integration, with deep expertise in GxP-regulated environments. PharmaX works hands-on with manufacturers to design, implement, and integrate compliant digital solutions that enhance operational efficiency, data integrity, and production performance.

Its practitioner-led approach combines technical depth with operational understanding of pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.

www.pharmaxsolutions.com

About Five Arrows:

Five Arrows is the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co and has €33 billion AuM with offices in Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Luxembourg. This includes a series of funds dedicated to corporate and secondary private equity, multi-managers funds and co-investments, as well as senior and junior credits.

With €13 billion of assets under management, the corporate private equity business of Five Arrows is focused on investing in companies with sustainable and durable barriers to entry; strong management teams; business models with high visibility of organic unit volume growth and strong unit economics; and multiple operational levers that can be used to unlock latent value. Sectors are limited to healthcare, data and software and technology–enabled business services.

For more information, please visit www.rothschildandco.com/en/five-arrows/corporate-private-equity

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SOURCE BioPhorum