ANAHEIM, Calif., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPhotas, Inc. announced today the introduction of the latest addition to the Celluma Series, the Celluma POD. A FDA-cleared and patent-pending medical device, the Celluma POD incorporates the award-winning features of the Celluma PRO into a smaller handheld device for spot treating skin, joint and muscle conditions. FDA-cleared indications-for-use include the treatment of peri-orbital and full-face wrinkles, acne, muscle and joint pain, muscle and joint stiffness, muscle tissue tension, muscle spasm, arthritis and compromised local blood circulation.

BioPhotas Inc. Introduces the Celluma POD Light Therapy Device BioPhotas Inc. Introduces the Celluma POD Light Therapy Device

Commenting on the new product launch, Patrick Johnson, the President & Chief Executive Officer for BioPhotas said, "We are very excited about the addition of the Celluma POD to our product line. Leveraging the clinically-proven performance of our LED panel devices, we are introducing a handheld LED device that is different from any other device available on the market today. Typically, handheld light therapy devices are configured for a single purpose, like treating pain or acne. However, the Celluma POD has three separate programs all in a single device for treating acne, wrinkles and musculoskeletal pain in a targeted fashion."

Based on NASA research, the Celluma Series delivers blue, red and near-infrared light energy to safely address a wide variety of musculoskeletal and dermatological conditions. Each wavelength is absorbed by different molecules which act as a signaling mechanism for different cellular processes. This can result in decreased inflammation, increased micro-circulation and the increase in collagen production, speeding cellular healing.

Commenting further on the Celluma POD, Johnson continued, "And unlike other handheld LED devices, the design of the POD allows the user to lay the device on the surface of the skin in a hands-free fashion. Most importantly, the Celluma POD represents an extraordinary value for the user. Instead of purchasing three separate devices that could cost as much as $600.00, the Celluma POD delivers a wide variety of clinical benefits in a single device, retail priced at $299.00." The Celluma POD will be publically introduced at the Facial Aesthetic Conference and Exhibition in London, England, June 15 and 16 and the International Esthetic, Cosmetic and Spa Conference in Las Vegas Nevada, June 23 – 25. Delivery of the new product is scheduled to begin in late June. All Celluma Series products are proudly made in America.

About BioPhotas, Inc.

In providing unique devices founded on NASA-developed technology and backed by clinical studies, BioPhotas is bringing to market safe, effective and affordable devices that unlock the clinical power of biophotonics. BioPhotas develops and markets devices for healthcare providers and consumers that conveniently treat a variety of skin, muscle and joint conditions. For more information about the Celluma please visit www.biophotas.com.

CONTACT:

Patrick Johnson – CEO

BioPhotas, Inc.

196277@email4pr.com

714-978-0080

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biophotas-inc-introduces-the-celluma-pod-light-therapy-device-300657659.html

SOURCE BioPhotas, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biophotas.com

