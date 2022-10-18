Bioplastics community gathers at EUBP Conference in Berlin - programme available now

BERLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Bioplastics (EUBP) Conference, the leading business and networking event for the bioplastics industry, will take place on 6/7 December 2022 in Berlin. "The success story of this conference continues in its 17th edition. We look forward to welcoming the international bioplastics community in Berlin", says Hasso von Pogrell, EUBP's Managing Director. Attendees will also be able to join the conference online, as it will be held in a hybrid format.

The big picture, as formulated in the European Green Deal and its related strategies, is quite clear: decrease the dependence from fossil resources and reduce CO2 emissions to become climate neutral by 2050. This requires Europe's transition to a circular economy which makes a maximum use of its resources, including waste. What can bioplastics contribute to help to achieve these ambitious goals? The role of bio-based plastics in tackling fossil carbon dependency and reducing CO2 emissions are becoming increasingly well understood across the EU Member States. The same applies for the importance of biodegradable and compostable plastics in recovering organic waste. The speaker line-up showcases just how high up bioplastics are on the agenda of brands, manufacturers, and policy makers, alike.

This year's policy session will be opened with a keynote by Christian Holzleitner, Head of Unit responsible for land economy and carbon removals at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Climate Action. He will highlight the importance of sustainable carbon cycles, with a special focus on the role of bioplastics. Further speakers include Silvia Forni, DG ENV, European Commission and Jorge Cristobal Garcia, Joint Research Centre, JRC, European Commission.

Attendees of the 17th EUBP conference will also have the opportunity to participate in sessions covering best practices in food waste collection, a global perspective on standardisation, and end-of-life benefits of bio-based and compostable plastics. This year's panel discussion, another programme highlight, will discuss the role of compostable plastics in the circular economy. Further sessions will focus on innovative applications towards sustainability, recent advances in bioplastics packaging, and on new developments in the field of bio-based building blocks. In keeping with tradition, we will also publish the new Bioplastic Market Data 2022. How did the bioplastics industry perform this year and what further developments can be expected?

The bioplastics industry being a key driver of innovation for the whole plastics industry, we invited representatives from different companies, amongst others Patrick Zimmermann FkuR), Hugo Vuurens (CJ Biomaterials), Patrick van Waes (Covation Biomaterials), and Leah Ford (NatureWorks) to speak at our session about new directions in the bioplastics industry.

EUBP is pleased to be supported by a wide range of sponsors (Biotec, Neste, Din Certco, FkuR, OWS, TÜV AUSTRIA, Columbus Instruments, Covation Biomaterials, NatureWorks, Sukano, Technip Energies, TotalEnergies Corbion, WACKER, AIMPLAS) and media partners that help to continue the success story of this conference. A special thank you goes to our platinum sponsor ECHO.

European Bioplastics represents the interests of the European bioplastics industry. Its members include companies from the entire value chain. The members produce, process and distribute plastics that are made from renewable raw materials, are biodegradable or combine both properties. Further information can be found at: www.european-bioplastics.org.

