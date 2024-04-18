Bioplastics Market size is set to grow by USD 114242.17 mn from 2023-2027,emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials boost the market- Technavio

Apr 18, 2024, 19:10 ET
NEW YORK , April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bioplastics market size is estimated to grow by USD 114242.17 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 27.53% during the forecast period. ai_driving_factor
|
Bioplastics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017 - 2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.53%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 114242.17 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
25.74
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 34%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Key companies profiled
|
Arkema SA, BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Braskem SA, Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Finasucre SA, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Futerro SA, Koninklijke DSM NV, KURARAY Co. Ltd., Novamont Spa, Resonac Holdings Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Toyota Tsusho Corp.
Segment Overview
This bioplastics market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (Non-biodegradable, Biodegradable) Application (Packaging and food service, Agriculture and horticulture, CG and HA, Automotive, Others) Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America)
Market segmentation by Type
Geography Overview
Market Research Overview
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation
- Type
- Non-biodegradable
- Biodegradable
- Application
- Packaging And Food Service
- Agriculture And Horticulture
- CG And HA
- Automotive
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Company Landscape
11 Company Analysis
12 Appendix
