Bioplastics Market size is set to grow by USD 114242.17 mn from 2023-2027,emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK , April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire -- The global bioplastics market  size is estimated to grow by USD 114242.17 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 27.53%  during the forecast period. 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bioplastics Market 2023-2027
Bioplastics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017 - 2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.53%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 114242.17 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

25.74

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Key companies profiled

Arkema SA, BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Braskem SA, Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Finasucre SA, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Futerro SA, Koninklijke DSM NV, KURARAY Co. Ltd., Novamont Spa, Resonac Holdings Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Toyota Tsusho Corp.

Segment Overview 

This bioplastics market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (Non-biodegradable, Biodegradable) Application (Packaging and food service, Agriculture and horticulture, CG and HA, Automotive, Others) Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Market segmentation by Type

Geography Overview

Research Analysis

Market Research Overview

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation

  • Type
    • Non-biodegradable
    • Biodegradable
  • Application
    • Packaging And Food Service
    • Agriculture And Horticulture
    • CG And HA
    • Automotive
    • Others
  • Geography
    • Europe
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Middle East And Africa
    • South America


7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Company Landscape
11 Company Analysis
12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

