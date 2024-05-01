Biopolymers and Bioplastic Market, 44% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biopolymers and bioplastic market size is estimated to grow by USD 75.14 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.36% during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to contribute 44%. to the growth of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biopolymers and Bioplastic Market 2023-2027

The Biopolymers and Bioplastic Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

Region Outlook

North America Europe APAC South America Middle East & Africa

2. Europe - Europe accounts for 44% of the global market growth, driven by a matured market for eco-friendly bioplastics and biopolymers. Consumer demand for sustainable packaging, particularly in urban areas, fuels the production of biodegradable products like waste bags, packaging, bottles, films, and carrier bags. Key players such as Nature Works LLC, ABB technology, and Braskem dominate the industry.

The EMEA region, notably the US and UK, sees significant utilization of bioplastics in pharmaceutical and food sectors. Regulations like REACH and EPA guide the market, while companies like Ledesma in Rotterdam use sugarcane for production. Asia-Pacific also experiences growth, with bioplastics playing a crucial role in the circular economy through products like mulch films and food containers.

Asia-Pacific also experiences growth, with bioplastics playing a crucial role in the circular economy through products like mulch films and food containers. Government subsidies and regulatory policies promote the use of bio-based resins, fostering sustainability awareness and driving market growth. Innovation and sustainable manufacturing improvements further propel the market forward.

Research Analysis

The Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market is driven by factors like carbon footprint reduction, compostability, and energy costs. With a growing emphasis on environmental consciousness, big businesses are increasingly investing in bio-based content. Biodegradability is a key factor driving market growth, as it addresses concerns about landfills.

Biodegradable plastics, derived from living organisms like plants and microbes, offer a sustainable solution. Renewable sources such as vegetable fats and oils are being utilized to produce biopolymers, further reducing carbon dioxide and methane emissions. Water and inorganic compounds play crucial roles in the production process. Materials like straw, woodchips, and sawdust are utilized in biopolymer production, contributing to cost-effectiveness. However, border controls pose challenges for international trade in bioplastics.

The financial sector plays a significant role in funding research and development in this field, ensuring continued innovation and market growth.

Market Overview

The biopolymers and bioplastic market is shaped by various factors like carbon footprint, compostability, and energy costs. With a focus on bio-based content and biodegradability, it responds to environmental consciousness. Concerns over landfills drive the demand for biodegradable plastics, which are decomposed by living organisms like plants and microbes.

Renewable sources, including vegetable fats and oils, are key ingredients. Biopolymers, derived from natural sources like straw, woodchips, and sawdust, are gaining traction. However, border controls and inflation affect the market dynamics. Big businesses and the financial sector play a significant role in its growth and development.

The market's progress relies on a balance between environmental concerns and economic viability, while the reduction of carbon dioxide and methane emissions remains a priority. Water and inorganic compounds also play essential roles in the production process.

SOURCE Technavio