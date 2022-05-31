Biorep Technologies, Inc. Joins the Tetra Partner Network to Accelerate Research into Stem-Cell Derived Insulin to Cure Diabetes

Partnership Reflects Growing Adoption of the Tetra Data Platform to Create Data Liquidity for Customers

BOSTON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the R&D Data Cloud company, announced today that Biorep Technologies, Inc. , the leading provider of scientific instruments that help pharmaceutical companies and leading universities research cures for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, has joined the Tetra Partner Network. The partnership builds on a joint deployment of Biorep's Islet Counter and the Tetra Data Platform at a global pharmaceutical company, which is now utilizing the implementation as its worldwide standard for stem cell counting.

"We are thrilled to formalize our partnership with Biorep Technologies, whose premier products are used globally to advance research into diabetes," said Simon Meffan-Main, Ph.D., Vice President, Tetra Partner Network. "By integrating Biorep's instruments with the Tetra Data Platform, together we are helping researchers maximize the value of scientific data to increase understanding of the underlying causes of diabetes which affects more than 422 million people globally and is the 9th leading cause of death."

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. Biorep's product suite, installed at more than 440 customer sites globally, pioneers industry-wide research to gain insights into stem cells as a source of producing insulin. The company's instruments streamline and automate the process of isolating islet cells from a donor pancreas, which is an essential part of diabetes research.

"By joining the Tetra Partner Network, Biorep will be able to help unlock the full value of scientific data across multiple sites where our products are used," said Felipe Echeverri, CEO, Biorep. "Our core company philosophy centers in collaboration with researchers around the world. With TetraScience, our customers will be able to share scientific data that is accessible, engineered, actionable, and compliant, which is the core of efficient collaboration across labs to accomplish greater success for those living with diabetes."

"Every partner added to the Tetra Partner Network creates value for customers," explained Patrick Grady, TetraScience Chairman and CEO. "As partners and customers continue to accelerate adoption of our open platform, the entire life sciences industry works in lockstep, eliminating data silos and delivering unrestricted scientific data innovation."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

About Biorep Diabetes

Biorep Technologies, Inc., was founded in 1994 as a privately owned family business with the mission to help the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) with their research efforts to find the biological cure for type I diabetes. As a full-service development firm, Biorep has an exclusive focus on medical products and over 25 years of experience developing medical devices. Biorep is ISO 13485 certified and FDA registered. For more information, visit Biorep.com .

SOURCE TETRASCIENCE