TetraScience and Organon Collaborate to Modernize Quality Control Data Management

Organon deploys TetraScience's Scientific Data Foundry to streamline quality testing workflows, enhance data integrity, and accelerate release of therapies for women.

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience, the Scientific Data and AI Company, announced that Organon LLC will deploy TetraScience's Scientific Data Foundry to modernize quality testing through automated scientific data workflows. This implementation supports Organon's mission to deliver life-changing medicines by improving quality control (QC) data management and streamlining batch release testing operations, initially at its Heist, Belgium manufacturing site.

The implementation addresses critical industry challenges in biopharmaceutical quality testing, where manual data transcription and paper-based documentation have historically extended batch release timelines and introduced compliance risk. With the Scientific Data Foundry, Organon's QC scientists access bidirectional data workflows between the company's lab information management system and scientific instruments from all major manufacturers.

By eliminating manual steps in processing and transcribing data, Organon is achieving up to a 30% reduction in analysis time with enhanced data integrity. Scientists gain more time to focus on higher-value analysis. Automated data collection and transformation of siloed instrument data into human and machine-readable datasets enable advanced telemetry, rapid retrospective analysis, and streamlined compliance monitoring and reporting.

"Our collaboration with TetraScience enhances the precision and speed of our quality control processes," said Niamh O'Rahilly-Drew, AVP Quality, Organon. "By automating manual steps, we're empowering our scientists to focus on innovation that brings essential medicines to women faster and more safely."

"Organon's investment in modernizing its quality operations demonstrates how leading organizations are building the foundation for Scientific AI through industrialized data management," stated Patrick Grady, CEO of TetraScience. "This establishes frameworks for data-driven insights that help Organon better serve patients globally."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data and AI Company. Its Scientific Data Foundry converts the "raw materials" of science into AI-native data, while its Scientific Use Case Factory industrializes AI-enabled workflows across R&D and manufacturing. Tetra AI connects the Foundry and Factory, providing agentic capabilities that guide scientists through complex workflows, surface cross-domain insights, and accelerate scientific outcomes. Backed by leading investors and trusted by the world's leading biopharma companies and global partners including NVIDIA, Databricks, Snowflake, and Microsoft, TetraScience is replatforming the world's scientific industries for the AI era. For more information, visit https://www.tetrascience.com.

