Bioretec Ltd - Manager's transactions - Stephen Industries Inc Oy

HELSINKI, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Oy Company release 28 April 2026 at 16:55 p.m. EEST

Bioretec Oy - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Stephen Industries Inc Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Kustaa Poutiainen

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Bioretec Oy

LEI: 7437008736AG7HY51K13

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 153706/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-04-24

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000480454

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 322617824 Unit price: 0.01 EUR

(2): Volume: 24196337 Unit price: 0 EUR





Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 346814161 Volume weighted average price: 0.0093 EUR

Further enquiries

Tuukka Paavola, CFO, +358 50 386 0013

Certified adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs™ product line, is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit www.bioretec.com

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