BioSafe Systems' SaniDate® WTO is the First EPA-Registered Product to Reduce and Control Foodborne Bacterial Pathogens in Agricultural Irrigation Water for Organic Production

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSafe Systems continues to pioneer food safety management solutions for irrigation water with this groundbreaking label update for organic agriculture production. After years of collaborative work with industry and university researchers, BioSafe Systems announces that SaniDate® WTO has been EPA-registered for the reduction of foodborne bacterial pathogens in preharvest agricultural irrigation water used in organic production. SaniDate WTO is currently the only EPA-registered product labeled for the reduction and control of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC), including O157:H7, and Salmonella enterica in preharvest organic irrigation water.

SaniDate WTO uses peroxyacetic acid to effectively kill potentially harmful human health pathogens that can contaminate irrigation water used in the organic production of fruits and vegetables. E. coli O157:H7 and Salmonella enterica are two of the most common culprits in food safety recalls and foodborne illnesses. While there are several postharvest EPA-registered products in the marketplace for controlling human health pathogens, SaniDate WTO is the first organic product of its kind for controlling these harmful bacteria in preharvest irrigation water.

"With this recent EPA registration, SaniDate WTO gives organic growers another incentive to convert from their current chlorine treatment to a sustainable chemistry with superior efficacy in controlling foodborne bacterial pathogens in irrigation water that won't contribute additional sodium and chloride to their soils." – Dr. Jay Sughroue

For more information, contact Dr. Jay Sughroue, Agriculture Southwest Area Manager Call 1(951)719-9244, or Email [email protected]

BioSafe Systems, LLC is a company leading innovations since 1998 for environmentally sustainable practices and products that protect crops, water, and people. Our success hinges on a commitment to customer service, quality research, regulatory compliance, and the willingness to adapt. BioSafe Systems is a family-owned and operated company certified by NQA to ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015, and 45001:2018, and our products are manufactured proudly in the United States.

