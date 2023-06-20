bioSeedin attended 2023 BIO international convention for international licensing and partnership

News provided by

bioSeedin

20 Jun, 2023, 23:44 ET

BOSTON, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bioSeedin, a global transaction and consultation platform, attended as an exhibitor at the world's largest biotech trade event BIO international convention, held in Boston from June 5th to June 8th, 2023.

During the four-day event, to better connect promising therapeutic with global partners and resources, bioSeedin deployed its professional business development (BD) teams based in the United States to engage in fruitful discussions with potential partners and industry stakeholders. Pharmaceutical companies from the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Australia, and other countries held in-depth conversations about bioSeedin's highlighted asset projects and partnership modes.

With an extensive cooperation network in the Chinese market and a well-established events management system, bioSeedin emerged as a powerful bridge and an ideal connection platform for enhancing the participation of biotech and pharmaceutical companies in the global market. At bioseedin's booth, more than 50 selected assets were presented, which including small molecule, protein drug, ADC/PDC and GCT, covering neurological disease, metabolic disease, oncology/cancer, respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, immunological disease, infectious and parasitic diseases and etc.

"The global pharmaceutical market has witnessed a surge in new companies entering the scene, bringing forth the unique characteristics and advantages of different countries and regions in the biotechnology industry. This trend has created a fertile ground for multinational collaboration and cooperation. The escalating activity in global pharmaceutical transactions brings significant impacts for newcomers entering this market. Without a profound understanding of market trends and a precise analysis of their own strengths, companies may risk losing the competitive edge or investing excessive time in searching for reliable partners," said Jenny Zhao, the CEO of bioSeedin. "This is where bioSeedin's expertise comes into play."

As a rising service provider in this field, bioSeedin has developed a multi-dimensional business model to cater to the diverse needs of its clients. Leveraging a connection network of over 7,000 biotech and pharma companies from more than 70 countries, along with a strong database and experience managing over 60 global assets, bioSeedin's global BD teams offer optimal solutions for various licensing-related requests. Moreover, as a powerful media platform, bioSeedin owns 90,000+ followers from different channels and holds events like webinars, seminars and two annual conferences for breaking research sharing and companies partnering. The weekly webinar of bioSeedin gathers 50,000+ global audiences with 200-600 attendees each time, while the two annual meetings attract thousands of attendees for Company Roadshow and One-on-One Partnering.

About bioSeedin

bioSeedin is a global transaction and consultation platform that specializes in asset management and public relations services. The company offers a comprehensive range of service, including licensing in and out, co-developmental partner sourcing, project implementation, public relation management advisory, emerging market entry strategies, investment strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and capital raising. By facilitating increased R&D efficiency, optimizing research resources and funding, and providing access to emerging markets, bioSeedin is committed to accelerating the delivery of therapeutics worldwide, ultimately benefiting patients on a global scale.

SOURCE bioSeedin

