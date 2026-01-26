BIOSeedin Winter Innovation Partnering Summit：J.P.Morgan Spotlight

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To enable Chinese innovative pharmaceutical companies to more efficiently connect with international resources, bioSeedin, a platform facilitating cooperation in innovative drug assets, hosted the BIOSeedin Winter Innovation Partnering Summit in San Francisco on January 11, 2026. The event centered on the "China Asset Showcase", providing an exclusive international roadshow and licensing cooperation forum dedicated to Chinese innovative drugs.

The summit brought together over 500 industry representatives from more than ten countries and regions, hosted more than 300 one-on-one matchmaking meetings and 18 roadshows by Chinese biotech companies. Participants included MNCs, big pharma, biotech firms, and investment institutions, fully reflecting the event's international perspective. The event was marked by a dynamic atmosphere of enthusiastic exchanges and strong collaborative intentions.

Dialogues on the Future: Key Insights from Three Cross-Border Panels

At this BIOSeedin Winter Innovation Partnering Summit, three multinational discussion panels brought together veteran BD professionals from global pharmaceutical companies and industry leaders to delve into three core topics, exploring industry pain points and future development trends.

In the oncology pipeline strategy panel, the key insight emphasized that asset acquisitions should be based on a company's own pipeline layout and long-term strategic blueprint, rather than blindly following industry trends. The panel also discussed the view that in 2026/2027, domestically originated discoveries and differentiated therapies for high-incidence cancers could potentially reshape China's oncology R&D landscape.

In the cardio-renal-metabolic (CRM) panel, guests reviewed major past transactions, analyzed CRM sub-sectors of interest to Western acquirers, and engaged in in-depth discussions on key topics such as accelerating clinical trial processes with AI technology and asset deployment strategies in the context of the GLP-1 market transformation.

In the final autoimmune panel, speakers shared challenges and success stories of Sino-foreign collaborations, discussing unique priorities for autoimmune clients from investment, innovation, and legal perspectives, combined with analysis of recently high-profile transactions. These three dialogues addressed core industry issues, offering perspectives for global pharmaceutical innovation collaboration and strategic planning.

18 Chinese Biotech Companies Presented Assets Across Various Fronts

During the roadshow, the first group of companies focused on cutting-edge technology fields such as bispecific antibodies, T-cell engagers (TCEs), and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), showcasing their latest R&D progress. Their robust technological capabilities attracted widespread attention and sparked collaborative interest. Subsequently, several professionals systematically presented their asset pipelines in the cardio-renal-metabolic (CRM) field, highlighting their strategic approaches, echoing the core discussions from the earlier CRM panel. Finally, presenting companies also shared their research on autoimmune diseases from diverse technological perspectives, including antibodies, ADCs, and molecular glues, covering multiple popular technology pathways and therapeutic scenarios. The entire roadshow precisely aligned with industry hotspots, collectively showcasing the dedicated achievements of Chinese pharmaceutical companies in cutting-edge technology R&D and niche sector development, building an efficient bridge for resource connection and win-win cooperation in the global biopharmaceutical field.

The summit aimed to gather global industry insights and foster dialogue, seeking to activate collaboration momentum within the global biopharmaceutical industry.

bioSeedin looks forward to meeting you at the next conference, exploring investment opportunities, forging transformative partnerships, and shaping the blueprint for biopharmaceutical innovation.

www.bioseedin.com

[email protected]

SOURCE bioSeedin