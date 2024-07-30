Bioservo AB: Greater Independence through Added Grip Strength

STOCKHOLM, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbonhand, the revolutionary Carbonhand grip-enhancing glove, is now available to everyone in the US. Previously exclusive to US veterans, this innovative assistive device is now accessible to all through our Self-Pay service, offering a revolutionary solution for individuals with reduced grip strength.

Carbonhand has already made a significant impact on the lives of veterans by restoring their ability to perform daily activities independently. With its national availability, more people can now experience the enhanced quality of life that Carbonhand provides.

Unlock Patients' Independence in 6 Steps

For healthcare providers seeking to improve their patients' grip strength and daily functionality, obtaining a Carbonhand is a straightforward process. By clicking the link below, patients can complete a simple questionnaire. A Carbonhand specialist will then reach out to discuss individual grip challenges, determine suitability, and guide patients through the process of obtaining their own Carbonhand. This streamlined approach ensures that patients can quickly experience the benefits of improved hand function and greater independence.

Introducing Carbonhand

Carbonhand is an innovative grip-strengthening glove designed to restore power to those with impaired hand function. Equipped with advanced pressure sensors, the glove detects when additional support is needed, applying the necessary force to ensure a firm hold on objects. Whether patients suffer from conditions such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, myositis, osteoarthritis, or orthopedic injuries, a weakened grip can hinder daily life. Carbonhand offers a solution, enabling users to perform everyday activities with confidence and independence.

For more information and to start the process of obtaining Carbonhand for patients, visit:

https://www.bioservo.com/us/products/carbonhand/how-to-get-carbonhand

For more information, please contact

Loren Wass, US Commercial Development, Bioservo AB

Phone: +1 978-502-6330

Email: [email protected]

Mikael Wester, Marketing Director, Bioservo AB

Phone: +46 70721 12 80

Email: [email protected]



About Bioservo

Bioservo AB is a world-leading company in wearable muscle-strengthening systems for people who need extra strength and endurance. Our innovative products and systems are designed to improve the quality of life for our users and make them feel safe and independent. The company has a unique global position in soft active exoskeletons for the hand, which give people back the ability to manage their everyday lives and become independent and able to perform their tasks while maintaining health. Bioservo AB is a Swedish limited company headquartered in Kista, north of Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.bioservo.com

