Biosimilar Market Trends 2019 - Provider Education, Switching Concerns, Innovator Strategies and Challenges, Reimbursement Issues, Biosimilar Naming and Labeling

DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosimilar Market Trends 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biopharmaceuticals are synthetic or recombinant versions of natural biologic substances, including proteins such as enzymes or antibodies, and nucleic acids such as DNA or RNA. Generic products are non-patented chemical and therapeutic equivalents of brand name drugs.



However, biosimilars are not generic biologics because there can be no generic form of biologics due to the complex process of creating biologics. Biosimilar Market Trends 2019 is designed to provide a snapshot of issues and trends that are affecting the biosimilar market today, along with the various strategies being used by both innovator companies and generic companies in the developing world of biosimilars.



The issues and trends surrounding the prescription biosimilars pharmaceutical market are many but, as the pharmaceutical industry has experienced in the past, the generics industry is tough, resilient and determined. The generics industry has managed to overcome obstacles and prevail. It is expected that with due diligence, the generics industry will not only break into the biotechnology market but create formidable competition for brand biotech companies and reap substantial profits.



However, the report does note several issues that will first need to be addressed, including:

Legislative Issues and Guidelines

Interchangeability

Patent and Patent Dance Issues

Provider Education

Switching Concerns

Innovator Strategies and Challenges

Reimbursement Issues

Biosimilar Naming and Labeling

The publisher has identified the biopharmaceuticals that have lost patent protection and are the first products to reach the market. Some of these products are relatively simple in structure (by biotech complexity) such as the insulins and human growth hormones, while others are extremely difficult to process.



The publisher also has identified biopharmaceuticals for future expired biologic patents. Biosimilar market data provided include:

Select Marketed Biologics with Expired Patents

Select Marketed Biologics with Active Patents

The development of the global market for biosimilars presents an opportunity for cost savings and improved health outcomes. Despite the benefits, the market has been slow to develop and is only a fraction of its potential. The path to making biosimilars as common as traditional generic drugs has historically been a slow and agonizing process for all involved; but there are some major industry changes in the past couple years that have extended the market, improved regulatory processes and brought more biological options to health professionals and patients around the world.



Biosimilar Market Trends 2019 examines as well legislative and patent issues. Global biosimilars are continuing to grow worldwide with emerging regions playing a larger role. As demonstrated by analysis of various countries, many emerging markets are establishing biosimilar regulatory pathways, providing increasing opportunities for biosimilar development.



However, there are still regulatory and operational hurdles to address. Uniform clinical studies remain an issue and harmonization between country regulations is still concerning. Guidelines in many emerging countries are patterned after European Medicines Agency (EMA) guidelines, which is helping to provide some semblance of comparable harmonization in requirements.



Issues discussed in the report include:

EU Guidelines

US Guidelines

Interchangeability

Patent and Patent Dance Issues

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Overview

Scope and Methodology

Size and Growth of the Market

The Global Market for Biosimilars

Trends Affecting the Market

Market Outlook

2. Introduction and Overview

Biosimilars Overview

What's Been Going On in the Market?

Europe

US

Rest of World

Industry Leaders

3. Biosimilar Pharmaceuticals for Expired Biologic Patents

4. Biosimilar Pharmaceuticals for Future Expired Biologic Patents

5. Biosimilar Market Activity

Market Summary

Development Overview

Competitor Analysis

Europe and Biosimilars

and Biosimilars European Union Biosimilar Market Overview

United States and Biosimilars

and Biosimilars United States Biosimilar Market Overview

Rest of World and Biosimilars

Rest of World Biosimilar Market Overview

Japan

India

China

South Korea

Australia

6. Legislative and Patent Issues

Overview

EU Guidelines

US Guidelines

Interchangeability

Patent and Patent Dance Issues

7. Other Industry Issues and Trends

Provider Education

Switching Concerns

Innovator Strategies and Challenges

Reimbursement Issues

Biosimilar Naming and Labeling

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5zk3





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

