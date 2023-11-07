BioSpace Announces 2024 Best Places to Work in Biopharma Winners

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSpace, the leader in biopharma news and careers has published its 2024 Best Places to Work list.

The list includes 60 employers with U.S. operations that have been recognized as Best Places to Work by the life sciences community, with 30 ranked in large and small employer categories respectively.

After nominations were completed, BioSpace received over 3,100 submissions from biopharma industry professionals to identify which companies are currently the most sought-after in the industry.

"The high-level of interest we receive in Best Places to Work indicates that it is imperative employers look after their staff, culture and reputation for long-term success," said Josh Goodwin, BioSpace CEO. "Hiring may have cooled down for now, but the market will inevitably swing again. 44% of companies think they'll be hiring more next year. Being named a Best Place to Work is a great way for these excellent employers to stand out."

For the third year running, mRNA leader Moderna was ranked as the number one most desirable large employer. Moderna received top ratings across the board, but ranked particularly high once again for innovation.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals completed the top five large employers list.

Genome engineering technology pioneer Tessera Therapeutics came out on top for small employers. The Somerville-based company scored high not only for innovation, but also for culture, diversity, equity and inclusion and leadership.

Poseida Therapeutics, 2023 winner Sana Biotechnology, AnaptysBio and Eikon Therapeutics rounded out the top five small employers list.

To view the complete lists of 2024 Best Places to Work winners, click here.

About Best Places to Work

Nominations for Best Places to Work were open throughout June 2023. Voting was conducted throughout August 2023. Best Places to Work includes responses from over 3,100 life sciences professionals. Respondents were asked to identify their top three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate their top choice organizations on attributes including: compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), reputation and flexibility and remote work.

About BioSpace

BioSpace is the digital hub for life science news and jobs. We provide essential insights, opportunities and tools to connect innovative organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the globe. Learn more and subscribe at www.biospace.com.

