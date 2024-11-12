BioSpace Announces 2025 Best Places to Work in Life Sciences Winners

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSpace, the leader in biopharma news and careers has published its 2025 Best Places to Work list.

The list includes 50 employers with U.S. operations that have been recognized as Best Places to Work by the life sciences community, with 20 organizations ranked in large and 30 ranked in small employer categories.

BioSpace's Best Places to Work showcases the 50 most sought-after employers in life sciences. Post this

After nominations were completed, BioSpace received over 3,600 submissions from biopharma industry professionals to identify which companies are currently the most sought-after in the industry.

"Life science organizations have been resilient in the face of market uncertainty and it's encouraging to see how many are focused on creating positive employee experiences," said Josh Goodwin, BioSpace CEO. "As hiring starts to pick up again, being named a Best Place to Work is an excellent way for these businesses to showcase their work culture."

For the fourth year running, mRNA leader Moderna was ranked as the number one most desirable large employer. Moderna received top marks across all attributes, but ranked particularly high once again for innovation. Earlier in 2024 Moderna moved into new headquarters in Cambridge. Moderna has thousands of employees in Massachusetts and more globally.

Eli Lilly and Company, Regeneron, Amgen, and Novo Nordisk completed the top five large employers list.

Sutro Biopharma, based in South San Francisco and with multiple products in development targeting unmet needs, came out on top for small employers.

Apogee Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Kriya Therapeutics and A2 Biotherapeutics rounded out the top five small employers list.

To view the complete lists of 2025 Best Places to Work, click here.

About Best Places to Work

Nominations for Best Places to Work were open throughout June 2024. Voting was conducted throughout August 2024. Best Places to Work includes responses from over 3,600 life sciences professionals. Respondents were asked to identify their top three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate their top choice organizations on attributes including: compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), reputation and flexibility and remote work.

About BioSpace

BioSpace is the hub for life science news and jobs. We provide essential insights, opportunities and tools to connect innovative organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the globe through news, webinars, podcasts, email, advertising and jobs. Learn more and subscribe at www.biospace.com.



SOURCE BioSpace